जनजाति विकास मंच:देश की आजादी में दिए योगदान की जानकारी देकर मनाई जयंती

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जनजाति विकास मंच बड़वाह ने जननायक गौरव भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की बिरसा दीपावली के रूप में जयंती मनाई। डॉ. एमएस सुलिया व महिम ठाकुर ने बिरसा मुंडाजी के जीवन चरित्र के बारे में बताया। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती को मनाए जाने के सामाजिक सरोकार, मुंडा के देश की आजादी में योगदान व समाज को एकजुट करने के लिए किए गए प्रयासों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कहा- युवा पीढ़ी को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रतिवर्ष आयोजन किया जाए। संतोष बघेल ने बिरसा मुंडा के झारखंड में जन्म लेने, मिशनरी स्कूल में अध्यापन करने व उनकी भारत को कमजोर करने की नीतियों के प्रतिकार स्वरूप अंग्रेजों के विरुद्ध की गई गतिविधियों के बारे में बताते हुए कहा समाज को कमजोर करने वाली विघटनकारी शक्तियों की मंशा से सामान्य जनता सचेत रहे। बिरसा मुंडा के योगदान, जीवन के अंतिम समय तक की रांची जेल में हुई आकस्मिक मृत्यु, भारतीय संस्कृति के प्रति विभिन्न पहलू, जल, जंगल, जमीन, गो माता, पृथ्वी पूजन, प्रकृति पूजन, तुलसी पूजा, वट वृक्ष, पेड़ पौधों की रक्षा व उनके सम्मान के बारे में बताया। कार्यक्रम के अंत में भारत माता की आरती की। इस दौरान देवीसिंह बघेल, संतोष वास्केल, रूपसिंघ रेकल, ओमप्रकाश सोलंकी, दीपक शर्मा, विवेक भटोरे, राजेंद्र साद व अन्य मौजूद थे।

