लापता विवाहित:कटघड़ा की युवती तीन दिन बाद तेलीभट्टाण में बंद कमरे में मिली

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम कटघड़ा की 18 वर्षीय लापता विवाहित युवती 25 अक्टूबर से लापता थी। वह सुबह नर्मदा स्नान के लिए गई थी लेकिन वापस ही नहीं लौटी। परिजनों ने काफी तलाश की लेकिन नहीं मिलने पर बड़वाह थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। तीन दिन बाद युवती बुधवार शाम को नगर से करीब 40 किमी दूर तेली भट्टाण में एक छोटे से कमरे में मिली। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। युवती को अपने साथ लेकर आए व परिजनों को सौंपा। थाना प्रभारी संजय द्विवेदी ने बताया कटघड़़ा निवासी विवाहिता महिला अपने मायके में ही रह थी लेकिन घटना वाले दिन सुबह लापता हो गई। काफी तलाश के बाद भी वह नहीं मिली थी लेकिन कसरावद थाने से गुमशुदा लड़की के बारे में जानकारी लगी। वह कमरे में थी। इसमें बाहर से ताला लगा हुआ था। सूचना मिलने पर बड़वाह थाने की एक टीम ने कसरावद पहुंचकर युवती को अपने साथ लेकर आए। फिलहाल महिला पुलिस द्वारा पूछताछ करने के बाद भी युवती कुछ जानकारी नहीं दे पा रही है। घटना की जानकारी प्राप्त होने उसके आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

