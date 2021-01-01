पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी राहत:कोविड-19 की नई गाइडलाइन जारी, अब लग सकता है नवग्रह मेला; घोषणा आज

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • आज मेला व्यापारी कलेक्टर से मिलेंगे, नपा व कारोबारियों के लिए संजीवनी की तरह

133 साल पुराना श्री नवग्रह मेला सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में लगाने के आसार बन रहे हैं। वित्तीय संकट से जूझ रही नगरपालिका के लिए यह आयोजन मुनाफे का अच्छा जरिया बन सकता है। पिछले 5 साल में औसत 27 लाख से ज्यादा आय मेले से हुई है। जबकि नपा की विभिन्न करों से 8.5 करोड़ रुपए बकाया में से 4 करोड़ भी वसूली नहीं हो पाई। श्री नवग्रह मेला व्यापारी संघ एक सप्ताह से जनप्रतिनिधि व प्रशासनिक अफसरों से मांग कर रहा है, लेकिन निर्णय नहीं हो रहा। हाल में कोरोना की जारी गाइडलाइन में रास्ता साफ होता नजर आ रहा है। कलेक्टर अनग्रहा पी को मेले के आयोजन में कमिश्नर के निर्देश व जिला प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक के निर्णय का इंतजार है। श्री नवग्रह मेला व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष हरीश गोस्वामी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन में सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता से मेला लगाने को कहा है। नवग्रह मेले के लिए 15 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों के समर्थन के हस्ताक्षर का पत्र तैयार है। नवग्रह मेले के आयोजन से नगरपालिका को शुद्ध आय मिलती है। इसके अलावा कोरोना से तनाव में लोगों को धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों से जोड़कर तनाव घटना चाहिए। इस संबंध में 3 फरवरी को कलेक्टर को अवगत कराएगा।

नई गाइडलाइन : कंटेनमेंट जोन छोड़कर बंद हॉल या खुले मैदान में हो पाएंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम
पिछले 10 माह से कोरोना के चलते मनोरंजन व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों पर लगाई रोक हटा ली है। ये कार्यक्रम दोबारा हो सकेंगे। गृह विभाग ने 1 फरवरी को नए आदेश जारी किए। कंटेनमेंट जोन को छोड़कर धार्मिक, सामाजिक, मनोरंजन, खेल, सांस्कृतिक, शैक्षणिक व राजनैतिक कार्यक्रमों की खुले मैदान या बंद हाल में फेस मास्क के साथ व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सैनिटाइजेशन व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था की शर्त पर अनुमति दी जा सकेगी। सिनेमा हाल व थियेटर भी शामिल हैं।

जानिए... 5 साल में मेले से आय (रुपए में)

1892288 2016 2403848 2017 2403848 2018

3116060 2019 3432650 2020

नोट - (नपा के राजस्व विभाग के मुताबिक)

इतिहास: रिकॉर्ड 34.32 लाख रु. हुई थी आय
नपा को नवग्रह मेले से पिछले साल 34 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा आय हुई थी। इसमें दुकानों का आवंटन, बिजली ठेका, पानी व झूलों को जगह आवंटन सहित अन्य शामिल है। जबकि 2019 में नपा को मेले को 31.11 लाख रु. की आय हुई थी। मेले में 20 फरवरी तक लोग पहुंचते हैं। 2 साल से नपा को साइकिल स्टैंड से कुछ और कमाई की उम्मीद है।

पिछले साल 433 दुकानें लगी थी, आधी रह जाएंगी
जनवरी में लगने वाला नवग्रह मेला संस्कृति का संवाहक रहा है। मेले में करीब 433 दुकानों, 40 छोटे-बड़े झूलों सहित अन्य मनोरंजन के साधन मौजूद रहते हैं। तीन दिनी सांस्कृतिक आयोजन भी होते हैं। मेले में हर गुरुवार को लगने वाला पशु बाजार देशभर में प्रसिद्ध है। यहां अन्य राज्यों से किसान पशु खरीदने के लिए आते हैं।

चर्चा कर लेंगे निर्णय
^कोविड-19 के जारी निर्देशों का अध्ययन कर मेले की कार्रवाई होगी। आयोजन के संबंध में चर्चा कर निर्णय लेंगे। जैसे निर्देश मिलेंगे उसी के मुताबिक कार्रवाई करेंगे।
-प्रियंका पटेल, नपा सीएमओ खरगोन

