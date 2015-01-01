पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ विभाग:तहसील कार्यालय के संपवेल व 29 घरों में मिला लार्वा

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वास्थ विभाग की 6 टीमों ने किया नगर में लार्वा का सर्वे

शासकीय अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की 6 टीमों ने बुधवार को आखीपुरा व करही के वार्डों में लार्वा सर्वे किया। सर्वे के दौरान टीमों ने करही के 97, आखीपुरा के 138 घरों का सर्वे किया। इसमें से 29 घरों के पानी में लार्वा पाया गया। पूर्व पार्षद प्रतिनिधि प्रभु पटेल व टीम ने तहसील कार्यालय स्थित मुख्य पानी सप्लाय संपवेल के पानी को एक बाल्टी में निकाल कर देखा। इसमें लार्वा पाया गया। पानी में लार्वा होने पर इसकी सूचना तुरंत नगर परिषद के सीएमओ रूपसिंह सोलंकी को दी।
सीएमओ ने संपवेल के पानी को देखकर पानी को खाली कराने व अच्छे से सफाई करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद दोपहर तक संपवेल के पानी को खाली कर दवाई डाली गई। सीएमओ ने बताया नगर के सभी जलस्रोतों व कुओं की सफाई कराकर दवाई डाली जाएगी। नगर के वार्डों की नालियों में दवाई का छिड़काव कराया जा रहा है।
ऐसे करें डेंगू की पहचान, यह रखे ध्यान : मेडिकल ऑफिसर संजय पंवार ने बताया डेंगू एडिस मच्छर के काटने पर होता है। यह मच्छर रुके हुए पानी मे पनपता है। एडिस काले रंग के साथ ही इसके ऊपर सफेद रंग के घब्बे होते हैं। इसके काटने के बाद बुखार, उल्टी, पेट दर्द, प्लेटलेट कम होना इसके लक्षण है। यह लक्षण हो तो तुरंत डाॅक्टर को दिखाते हुए सलाह लेकर जांच व उपचार ले। डेंगू से बचाव के लिए शरीर को कपड़ों से ढक कर रखे। रात में मच्छरदानी में सोए। घर के अंदर व बाहर की अच्छे से साफ सफाई रखें। पानी को ढक कर रखे। ज्यादा से ज्यादा पानी पीएं, पानी उबालकर ठंडा कर पीएं, शरीर में पानी की कमी न होने दें। घर की पानी की टंकियों में लार्वा दिखाई दे तो टंकी में मीठा तेल डाल दें। सात से 10 दिनों में टंकियों की सफाई करें।

4 माह के बच्चे व 18 वर्षीय युवक की मौत
नगर में डेंगू से 15 दिन में एक युवक व एक 4 माह के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद भी नगर के सरकारी अस्पताल में डेंगू जांच की सुविधा नहीं है। मरीज को निजी पैथालॉजी व क्लीनिकों में जाना पड़ता है। पिछले एक माह में नगर सहित आसपास के गांवों में 15 से अधिक डेंगू के मरीज सामने आए है। जिन्होंने निजी क्लीनिकों में अपना इलाज कराया है। कई मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

