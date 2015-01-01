पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल:विधिक साक्षरता शिविर में ऑनलाइन कक्षा के लिए स्कूल को दी एलइडी

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण व शासकीय कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल ने संयुक्त रूप से राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस पर शासकीय कन्या उमावि में विधिक साक्षरता शिविर का आयोजन किया। मप्र राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जबलपुर के निर्देशानुसार व जिला न्यायाधीश अजय प्रकाश मिश्र के मार्गदर्शन में छात्राओं को जानकारी दी। अपर जिला न्यायाधीश व सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण भारत सिंह रावत ने स्कूल की छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए 100 शैक्षणिक सामाजिक समूह द्वारा शासकीय शालाओं में एलईडी वितरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करते हुए कहा कोरोना काल में स्कूल का संचालन बंद होने से विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई बाधित हो रही है।

