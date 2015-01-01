पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलईडी टीवी भेंट किए:हर माह 100-100 रुपए जमा कर स्कूलों को एलईडी की भेंट

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • 100 शिक्षक व समाजसेवियों ने सोशल ग्रुप बनाकर की मदद, 10 सरकारी स्कूलों को मिली मदद

महेश्वर तहसील के शिक्षकों व समाजसेवियों ने 100-100 रुपए एकत्रित कर क्षेत्र की 10 स्कूलों में एलईडी टीवी भेंट किए। ऑनलाइन शैक्षणिक कार्यक्रम बढ़ने से सरकारी स्कूलों में आ रही परेशानी को देखते हुए उन्होंने यह निर्णय लिया। 2 माह पहले 100 शिक्षकों व समाजसेवियों ने “सतत 100 शैक्षिक एवं सामाजिक समूह’ सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप बनाया। इसमें सामाजिक सरोकार करते हुए निर्णय लिया गया कि कम से कम 100 रुपए हरमाह जमा कर राशि जुटाएंगे। यह राशि जिस स्कूल का अच्छा परिणाम है वहां जरूरतमंद सामग्री पर खर्च होगा। लेकिन डिजीटली व ऑनलाईन पढ़ाई में उपयुक्त साधन नहीं होने से स्कूलों को ग्रुप ने स्मार्ट क्लास बनाने के लिए पहले एलईडी टीवी भेंट किए। ताकि शिक्षा विभाग से जारी विषयवस्तु व वीडियो गरीब होनहार विद्यार्थियों तक पहुंच सके। ग्रुप के सदस्य व शिक्षक ललित भालसे ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 10 स्कूलों को लिया है। दीपावली बाद मोगावां के प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में एलईडी देंगे। ग्रुप में शिक्षक हिम्मतसिंह सिटोले, विनोद पाटीदार एवं संतोष पंवार की सहभागिता से “100 शैक्षिक सामाजिक समूह’ बनाया है। टीवी सेट सौंपने के लिए कार्यक्रम हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश भारतसिंह रावत थे। न्यायाधीश रावत ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौर में ऑनलाईन शिक्षा का महत्व बढ़ गया है। ऐसे में सरकारी संस्थाएं भी आगे आ रही हैं। ऑनलाईन शिक्षा की दिशा में ग्रुप की पहल सराहनीय है। डीपीसी ओपी बनडे ने कहा कि डिजीलेप के माध्यम से विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाईन पढ़ाई के लिए प्रेरित किया है। इस पहल को जिलास्तर पर भी आगे बढ़ाने का प्रयास करेंगे।

