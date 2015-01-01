पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन विभाग:तेंदुए ने सायता में बछड़े काे बनाया शिकार, पंचनामा बनाया

खरगोन30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नर्मदा पट्‌टी के ग्राम सायता में फिर तेंदुए ने बछड़े को अपना शिकार बनाया। किसान ने वन विभाग को घटनाक्रम की सूचना नहीं दी। किसान देवा पटेल ने बताया घर से कुछ दूरी पर तुअर का खेत है। इसके पीछे खलिहान में मवेशी बंधे थे। गुरुवार रात यहां बंधे बछड़े का तेंदुए ने शिकार किया। किसान ने कहा वनकर्मी सर्चिंग व पंचनामे की औपचारिकता निभाकर लौट जाते है। तेंदुए के रेस्क्यू को लेकर कोई कदम नहीं उठाए जा रहे है। इसलिए सूचना नहीं दी है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा नर्मदा किनारे के गांवों में तेंदुआ आए दिन मवेशियों को अपना शिकार बना रहा है, लेकिन विभाग ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

