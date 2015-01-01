पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:मां महालक्ष्मी को पहनाया 135 ग्राम सोने का मुकुट

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • ऊन में आज कमल फूल लेकर दर्शन करने उमड़ेंगे श्रद्धालु, बेरिकेड्स व्यवस्था की

जिला मुख्यालय से 18 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित ग्राम ऊन स्थित मंदिर में इसबार मां महालक्ष्मी को 135 ग्राम सोने का मुकुट पहनाया गया है। मुकुट में 700 ग्राम चांदी का सपोर्ट है। दीपावली पर शनिवार को पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालु सोने के मुकुट पहने माताजी के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। माताजी का श्रंगार चांदी के मुकुट के साथ हो रहा था। मंदिर समिति के मुताबिक भक्तों ने माताजी के सोने के मुकुट में दर्शन की इच्छा जताई थी। सभी के सहयोग से माताजी काे पहली बार सोने का मुकुट पहनाया गया। शनिवार को यहां दीपावली पर सौभाग्य लक्ष्मी की कामना से देशभर से श्रद्धालु दर्शन के लिए पहुंचेंगे। शुक्रवार को चतुर्दशी की रात मां महालक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने मंदिर परिसर में हवन-पूजन किया गया। माता के आह्वान के निमित्त मध्यरात्रि से शुरू हुआ हवन सुबह तक चला। इसके बाद माता महालक्ष्मी का चोला बदलकर दिव्य श्रृंगार किया गया।

भक्तों ने जुटाई 8 लाख रुपए सहयोग राशि
मंदिर समिति के अनुसार धनतेरस की रात माता को सोने का मुकुट पहनाया। यह मुकुट श्रद्धालुओं की करीब 8 लाख रुपए दान राशि से तैयार करवाया। इसमें 135 ग्राम सोने का उपयोग किया है। यह मुकुट खातेगांव (देवास) के कारीगर लक्ष्मीनारायण सोनी ने 15 दिन में तैयार किया।

द्वापरकालीन है मंदिर, नहीं होगा गोपाष्टमी पर भंडारा
मंदिर समिति के अनुसार माता के द्वापर कालीन मंदिर में दीपावली पर्व पर विद्युत सज्जा की है। 5 दिनी पर्व पर माताजी का शृंंगार किया जा रहा है। दिवाली पर श्रद्धालुओं के पहुंचने से परिसर में बेरिकेड्स लगाए हैं। कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मास्क जरूरी किया है। गोपाष्टमी पर भंडारा नहीं होगा।

महालक्ष्मी का 18 श्रीसूक्त व पुरुष सूक्त से होगा अभिषेक
महेश्वर | किला परिसर स्थित प्राचीन महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में दीपावली की सुबह माता का 18 श्री सूक्त व पुरुष सूक्त से अभिषेक होगा। उत्तरमुखी विराजित माता काे विशेष चुनरी चढ़ाकर शृंगार किया जाएगा। शाम को परिसर में रंगोली व दीपों को आंगन सजेगा। पं. राजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया एकादशी से विशेष पूजन हो रहा है। यह भाई दूज तक चलेगा। मातंगेश्वर घाट स्थित मंदिर में महालक्ष्मी पश्चिम मुखी बैठक अवस्था में विराजित है। शुक्रवार को शृंगार किया।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

