अनदेखी:रात के समय सड़क किनारे के पेड़ काट रहे माफिया, 6 महीने में 100 से ज्यादा पेड़ काटे

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों की सूचना के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं, तहसीलदार बोले- अब नजर रखेंगे

क्षेत्र के नर्मदा किनारे लकड़ी माफिया सक्रिय है। दिन में रैकी के बाद रात के अंधेरे में सड़क किनारे के पेड़ों की कटाई व अलसुबह लकड़ी का परिवहन हो रहा है। 6 माह में 100 से ज्यादा हरे-भरे पेड़ों को काटकर लकड़ी का परिवहन हुआ है। गुरुवार की रात नर्मदा तट के डोंगरगांव व बोथू पहुंच मार्ग पर नीम के पेड़ों को काटा गया। दोगावां, मोगावां, लेपा, काकरिया, रणगांव, सायता, बोथू आदि स्थानों पर भी यही खेल चल रहा है। दोगावां के ग्रामीणों ने पिछले दिनों इसका विरोध किया था। राजस्व विभाग को सूचना देने के साथ पंचनामा बनाया। हिदायत देकर कारोबारियों को छोड़ा गया था। लेकिन ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं होने से फिर गतिविधियां शुरू हो गई है। वन अफसर इसे राजस्व विभाग का मामला बता रहे है। वहीं तहसीलदार अब ऐसी गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने की बात कह रहे हैं। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि दीपक गोखले ने बताया दोगावां व आसपास के गांवों में देवास व कसरावद के लकड़ी माफिया पहुंचकर पेड़ों की कटाई कर रहे है। ग्रामीणों की सूचना के बाद भी पहले तहसीलदार केश्या सोलंकी ने क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण किया था। तब तक माफिया वाहन लेकर फरार हो गए थे। 6 माह के दौरान 100 से ज्यादा नीम व अन्य पेड़ काटे गए हैं। इसकी लकड़ी का उपयोग मकान निर्माण में करने की आशंका है। डोंगरगांव क्षेत्र में पेड़ कटाई को लेकर सचिव श्यामलाल सूर्यवंशी ने जानकारी नहीं होने की बात कही। सचिव योगेश बामने ने बताया दोगावां सहित नर्मदा किनारे स्थित लेपा के जंगल से रात के दौरान कटाई हाे रही है। प्रशासन को सूचना देने के बाद कुछ हद तक इस पर विराम लगा था। लेकिन अब फिर माफिया सक्रिय हो गए है। गांव के संतोष, सुरेश, तोताराम व गणपत ने कहा माफिया आधुनिक संसाधन लेकर आते है। मात्र 10 मिनट में पेड़ को जमींदोज करने के बाद अलग-अलग भागों में कटाई करते है। इसके बाद वाहनों में भरकर लकड़ी का परिवहन किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया सैलानी, चंदनपुरी, अमलाथा, पीपलगोन आदि क्षेत्र में भी इस तरह पेड़ों की कटाई हो रही है। राजस्व का है ये मामला ^ मामला राजस्व विभाग का होने से वन विभाग को कार्रवाई के अधिकार नहीं है। पूर्व में भी मामला सामने आने पर राजस्व विभाग को सहयोग की बात कही थी। - सचिन सयदे, रेंजर ^ पेड़ कटाई पर नजर रखने के साथ कटी लकड़ी जब्त की जाएगी। ग्रामीणों को भी चाहिए वे प्रशासन को इसकी जानकारी दी। सूचना मिलने पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करेंगे। - केश्या सोलंकी, तहसीलदार

लालच देकर पहुंचा रहे पर्यावरण को नुकसान ग्रामीणों ने एक ओर विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठन पौधारोपण के साथ उनकी सुरक्षा में जुटे है। सरकार भी करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर नर्मदा किनारे के गांवों को हरा-भरा बनाने के प्रयास कर रही है। वहीं अवैध कारोबारी पेड़ों को जमींदोज कर पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। पहले किसानों को कारोबारी लालच देते हैं। इसके बाद बिना अनुमति पेड़ों को काटते है। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लगे पेड़ाें को भी निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। इसमें क्षेत्र के लोगाें के भी सहयोग देने की आशंका है।

