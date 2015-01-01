पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:महेश्वर के उपयंत्री का एक माह का वेतन रोका, दूसरे का प्रभार छीना

खरगोन37 मिनट पहले
  • जिपं सीईओ ने कामों की कम प्रगति पर की कार्रवाई

शुक्रवार को जिला पंचायत सभागार में जिला पंचायत सीईओ गौरव वेतन ने पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की योजनाओं की जनपद पंचायतवार समीक्षा की। जनपद पंचायत महेश्वर के उपयंत्री मदनलाल केरवाल की कम प्रगति होने से उनका प्रभार अन्य उपयंत्री को दे दिया। इसके अलावा उपयंत्री शिवशंकर वर्मा भगवानपुरा की प्रगति कम होने पर उनके नवंबर के वेतन आहरण पर रोक लगा दी गई। बैठक में एजेंडावार मनरेगा, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, 14वां एवं 15वां वित्त के पंचायत भवन, आंगनवाड़ी भवन, सामुदायिक भवन के अपूर्ण कार्य, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण, राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन अंतर्गत स्ट्रीट वेंडर, केश क्रेडिट लिंकेज, मध्यान्ह भोजन के अपूर्ण किचनशेड के साथ सीएम हेल्पलाइन की समीक्षा की। मनरेगा में ग्रामीण सड़कों व 2018-19 तक सभी काम 30 नवंबर तक पूरा करने को कहा। जिले को मिले 94.5 लाख मानव दिवस लक्ष्य की पूर्ति के लिए कार्ययोजना बनाने को कहा गया। बैठक दोपहर 12 बजे से 6 बजे तक चली। इसमें अतिरिक्त सीईओ पुरुषोत्तम पाटीदार, ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा के कार्यपालन यंत्री मयंक तिवारी, ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा महेश्वर कार्यपालन यंत्री जगदीश पंवार सहित भी विकासखंड के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी, सहायक यंत्री, उपयंत्री एवं समस्त योजनाओं के प्रभारी उपस्थित रहे।

