पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रवचन:शरद पूर्णिमा पर बाल व युवा को बनाएं ज्ञानवान

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आचार्य डॉ. प्रणाम सागर महाराज ने शरद पूर्णिमा की पूर्व संध्या पर समाजजनों से कहा-

पूर्णिमा तिथि अपने आप में सर्व कार्य पूर्ण तिथि है लेकिन आषाढ़, गुरु पूर्णिमा, सावन, रक्षाबंधन, पूर्णिमा भाद्र व्रत पूर्णिमा अश्विन शुक्ल पक्ष पूर्णिमा शारदा मां सरस्वती ज्ञानपूर्णता का विशेष फलदाई पर्व है। आचार्य डॉ. प्रणाम सागर महाराज ने शरद पूर्णिमा की पूर्व संध्या पर समाजजनों से यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा- हिंदू जैन समुदाय पूर्ण चंद्र के समक्ष खुले आकाश में बैठकर 1008 चंद्रप्रभु भगवान का ॐ ह्रीं चंद्र प्रभु जिनेद्र्राय चंद्र महिताय चंद्र कीर्ति मुख रंजिनी नमो नमः कम से कम 8 माला व अधिक से अधिक 22 माला के रूप में जाप करते हैं। पूर्णिमा की चांदनी से ज्ञान अमृत वर्षा अमृत वर्षा होती है। इस वर्षा की बूंदे जिसके ऊपर पड़ती है, उसे मां शारदा का पूर्ण आशीर्वाद प्राप्त हो जाता है। कई लोग छत पर चंद्रमा के प्रकाश में दूध, खीर या श्वेत नेवैद्य रखकर मंत्र जाप करते हैं। सुबह प्रभु दर्शन कर मां सरस्वती का कृपा प्रसाद ग्रहण करते हैं। ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा पर जिस जातक का जन्म या कन्यास अभ्यास होता है। वह निश्चित रूप से सरस्वती पुत्र के रूप में जन-जन में ज्ञान की नवज्योति प्रकट करता है। वैद्य शास्त्र में लिखा है आज के दिन जो बालक नदी में खड़े होकर ब्राह्मी शंखपुष्पी का सेवन करके जाप करता है। वह बृहस्पति के समान ज्ञानवान हो जाता है। आज के दिन आचार्य विद्यासागर व आर्यिका ज्ञानमती मति माताजी अवतरण हुआ। समाजसेवी अक्षय जैन ने बताया शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व पर आचार्य प्रणाम सागर को भी संन्यास प्राप्त किया।

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण नहीं पिलाई जाएगी दवा

मंडलेश्वर/नांद्रा | ग्राम पथराड़ में प्रतिवर्ष शरद पूर्णिमा पर पिलाई जाने वाली श्वास, दमा व एलर्जी की दवा इस वर्ष नहीं पिलाई जाएगी। आयोजन समिति के छितूराम पाटीदार ने बताया शरद पूर्णिमा पर दूध के साथ मरीजों को रात में नि:शुल्क दवाई पिलाई जाती थी लेकिन इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दवाई नहीं पिलाई जाएगी। रुपेश पाटीदार, प्रशांत बर्वे व राहुल पाटीदार ने बताया कोविड 19 व शासन की जारी महामारी अधिनियम गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए समिति ने उत्सव नहीं मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। खीर प्रसाद के साथ दवाई का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा। मानव सेवा के उद्देश्य से पुराने मरीज जो प्रति वर्ष खीर दवाई पीने आते हैं व नए मरीज 30 अक्टूबर को सुबह 10 बजे से ग्राम पथराड़ के गीता मंदिर से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। दवाई को घर ले जाकर शरद पूर्णिमा को रात 12 बजे खीर के साथ उबाल कर ग्रहण करें। एक मरीज को एक ही पुड़िया नि:शुल्क दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें