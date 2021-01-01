पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्षत्रिय समाज:संगठन को मजबूत बनाने ग्राम इकाई बनाएं सशक्त

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
कुशवाह क्षत्रिय समाज जिला संगठन ने पिछले दिनों ग्राम मांगरूल में समाज के 60 गांवों के अध्यक्षों व सचिवों और तीनों प्रभाग खरगोन, राजपुर व कसरावद के प्रभाग अध्यक्षों व महामंत्री के एक दिनी प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया। जिलाध्यक्ष घनश्याम कुशवाह ने प्रशिक्षण के उद्देश्यों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा समाज में त्रिस्तरीय व्यवस्था है। ग्राम इकाई अगर मजबूत व सशक्त होगी तो प्रभाग व जिला संगठन भी मजबूत बनेगा। प्रशिक्षक कैलाश कुशवाह व बाबूलाल कुशवाह ने अध्यक्षों व सचिवों के अधिकारों की जानकारी दी। राजपुर नप अध्यक्ष मुकेश कुशवाह, जिला महिला संगठन अध्यक्ष अनिता कुशवाह, ग्राम इकाई अध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र कुशवाह सहित जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य व वरिष्ठजन मौजूद थे।

