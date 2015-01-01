पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खगोलीय घटना:13-14 की रात आसमान में चरम पर होगी उल्का बौछार

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • क्षुद्रग्रह गुजरने से बनी स्थिति, बिना टेलीस्कोप के भी 17 दिसंबर तक देखा जा सकेगा

उल्का बौछार की खास खगोलीय घटना हो रही है। इसे देखने रात में शहर की रोशनी से दूर या घर की छत जहां से आसमान साफ दिखे वहां जाना होगा। चमक के साथ उल्का की बौछारें देखने को मिलेंगी। खुले आसमान मे जेमिनी तारामंडल के पास ज्यादा दिखाई देंगे।

इस घटना को जेमिनीड्स मिटिओर शाउअर (उल्का की बौछार) भी कहते हैं। इसे बिना किसी टेलीस्कोप की मदद से भी देख सकते हैं। रोनाल्ड रॉस साइंस क्लब मिडिल स्कूल मोठापुरा के समन्वयक विज्ञान शिक्षक नरेंद्र कर्मा ने बताया इग्नाइटेड माइंड्स विपनेट क्लब से अंतरिक्ष से जुड़ी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मेटिओर ओर्गेनाइजेशन बेल्जियम ने जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई।

यह सुंदर खगोलीय घटना दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से शुरू हुई है, जो 17 दिसंबर तक रहेगी। 13 व 14 दिसंबर की मध्य रात्रि में उल्का बौछार चरम पर होगी। उल्का वृष्टि की चरम अवस्था में औसतन 100-120 उल्का बौछारों की पृथ्वी की ओर चमक के साथ गिरती दिखने की संभावना रहती है।

पृथ्वी से क्षुद्रग्रह गुजरने से बनती है स्थिति
शिक्षक कर्मा के मुताबिक क्षुद्रग्रह जब परिक्रमा लगाते हुए पृथ्वी के करीब आते हैं तो सूर्य की गर्मी से उनमें जमा गैस व कण बिखरने लगते हैं। हमें उल्का की चमक के साथ बाैछारे तारा टूटते हुए पृथ्वी की ओर आती दिखाई देती है। पृथ्वी के वातावरण में जब कोई कण प्रवेश करता है तो वायुमंडल के साथ अत्यधिक घर्षण से वह प्रज्वलित होने लगता है।

14 को सूर्यग्रहण भी, देश में नहीं दिखेगा
नेशनल अवॉर्ड प्राप्त विज्ञान प्रसारक सारिका घारू ने बताया 14 दिसंबर को साल का अंतिम सूर्यग्रहण होगा। यह भारत में नहीं दिखेगा। इस दिन 5.36 बजे सूर्यास्त हो जाएगा। 7.03 बजे से पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण होगा। जो 9.43 बजे अधिकतम व रात 12.23 बजे खत्म होगा। यह चिली व अर्जेंटीना में देखा जा सकेगा। इसके पहले भारत में 21 जून काे सूर्यग्रहण था। प्रदेश में 25 अक्टूबर 2022 की शाम सूरज डूबने के पहले आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण देखने को मिलेगा।

