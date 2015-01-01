पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ:विधायक ने 6 दिन में गांव का किया भ्रमण, बोले- किसी भी परिवार को योजनाओं के लाभ से नहीं किया जाएगा वंचित

खरगोन31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ आमजन तक पहुंचाने और जन समस्याओं के निदान के लिए छह दिनी विधायक चौपाल का काटकूट क्षेत्र के ग्रामों में आयोजन किया जा रहा है। किसी भी परिवार को सरकारी योजनाओं के लाभ से वंचित नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। ये बातें विधायक सचिन बिरला ने काटकूट क्षेत्र के सुदूरवर्ती आदिवासी ग्रामों में कहीं। बिरला ने क्षेत्र के गवलनपाटी, चैनपुरा, ओखला, चंदूपुरा, आक्या, तरान्या,कुंडी, बड़ेल, लाइनपुरा शिवाबाबा, लाइनपुरा, नीमखेड़ा, मेहंदीखेड़ा, बरखेड़ा, मुंडला, लिंबी, सालीखेड़ा, घांघला,सोरठी बारुल, सापट, बेकल्या, खारचा, भगवानपुरा और नागझिरी में विधायक चौपाल लगाकर ग्रामीणों से विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा की।
ग्रामीणों की मांग पर दी सुविधाएं : बिरला ने ग्रामीणों की मंशानुरूप सामुदायिक भवन,आंगनवाड़ी भवन,सामूहिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए बर्तन, ट्रांसफार्मर और सीसी रोड की सुविधा दी। इसी के साथ बिरला ने ग्रामीणों की पेयजल,पेंशन, कुटीर, स्टाॅप डेम, राशन, खाद, बिजली एवं राजस्व से जुड़ी समस्याओं का संबंधित अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर तत्काल निदान किया। बिरला ने कहा कि क्षेत्र को आधारभूत सुविधाएं दिलाना और ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं का कारगर निदान करना जनप्रतिनिधि का दायित्व है। मजबूत सड़कें, निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति,पेयजल आपूर्ति, शिक्षा और चिकित्सा सुविधाओं से ही ग्रामों के विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त होता है। ग्रामीणों ने विधायक से वन ग्रामों को राजस्व ग्राम बनाने की मांग की। विभिन्न गांव में मंडलियों को बर्तन व वाद्य सामग्री भेंट की।
भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायतें : ग्राम लिंबी में विधायक चौपाल में ग्रामीणों ने विधायक बिरला से भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत कीं। ग्रामीणों ने लिंबी ग्राम पंचायत में भारी भ्रष्टाचार पर रोष व्यक्त किया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के अंतर्गत बनाई गई सड़कें पूरी तरह गुणवत्ताविहीन है। इसमें भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है। श्मशान निर्माण कार्य में भी भारी भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है। बिरला ने ग्रामीणों को आश्वस्त किया कि भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त लोगों के खिलाफ जांच कराई जाएगी। इस दौरान ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डोंगरसिंह खंडाला, कृष्णगोपाल डांगी,सोहन शाह,आशाराम ठाकुर,नरहरि डांगी,आरिफ पठान,लक्ष्मीनारायण काग आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें