प्रवचन:धन के पीछ भागने से नहीं भाग्य जगाने से मिलता है धन

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • धनतेरस का महत्व बताते हुए आचार्य प्रणाम सागर महाराज ने समाजजनों से कहा-

सदियों से इंसान धन के पीछे भाग रहा है। फिर भी वह धन के करीब नहीं पहुंच पा रहा, क्योंकि धन भागने से नहीं मिलता। अपने भाग्य को जगाने से हासिल होता है। भगवान राम व भगवान महावीर स्वामी ने राज्य वैभव का त्याग करके वन में गमन किया। इस त्याग का प्रभाव से राम को अयोध्या का वैभव व भगवान महावीर स्वामी को शास्वत मोक्ष रूपी लक्ष्मी का अनंत सुख प्राप्त हो गया।नगर में चातुर्मास आचार्य प्रणाम सागरजी महाराज ने समाजजनों से यह बात कही। उन्होंने धनतेरस पर सभी राशि व सामग्री खरीदी को लेकर जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया धनतेरस पर्व जीवन को धन्य बनाने का महान पर्व है। संसारी धन को पाकर धन्य हो जाता है लेकिन आत्मार्थी ध्यान की अनुभूति करके अपनी आत्मा को धन्य बना लेता है। वर्तमान परिवेश में धन के प्रति सभी संसारी जीवों की आसक्ति है।

धनतेरस के दिन इस राशि के लोग ये खरीदें

इस धनापूर्ति के लिए ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार मेष राशि वालों को सोने का सिक्का, बर्तन, तेज पत्र खरीद सकते हैं। वृषभ राशि के लिए सोने का सिक्का हल्दी पीतल के बर्तन, मिथुन राशि सोने का सिक्का केसर पीतल बर्तन, कर्क राशि चांदी का सिक्का कपूर, सिंह राशि खजूर स्टील के बर्तन, कन्या राशि स्टील के बर्तन रत्न आदि, तुला राशि चांदी के बर्तन, सूती वस्त्र, वृश्चिक राशि तांबे का कोई भी बर्तन, मकर राशि स्टील के बर्तन बहीखाते आदि, कुंभ राशि पारे से युक्त कोई वस्तु, मीन राशि तांबे के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। जैन आगम में अंतिम तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर स्वामी तेरवे गुण स्थान संयोग के बली अवस्था में लीन होकर अरिहंता आस्था का अनुभव कर रहे हैं। आज के दिन 13 गुण स्थान का नाम स्मरण कर तेरह दीपक समर्पित करें। भगवान महावीर महावीराष्टक उच्चारण कर अपने आचरण को उच्च बनाएं। आज वैद्य गुरु धनवंतरी का अवतरण दिवस है। ब्राह्मी शंखपुष्पी का प्रयोग कर स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करें।

