दीपोत्सव:एमजी रोड पर लगे ठेलों को हटाने के लिए पहुंची नपा टीम, व्यापारियों से हुआ विवाद

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारी बोले- त्योहार पर 5 दिन तक लगाने दी जाए दुकानें, एसडीएम बोले- ठीक है

एमजी रोड स्थित मुख्य बाजार में लगे ठेलों को हटाने के लिए बुधवार को नपा की टीम पहुंची। दुकान हटाने की बात को लेकर व्यापारी और टीम के बीच विवाद हो गया। टीम के कर्मचारी अधिकारियों के निर्देश का हवाला देकर ठेले व्यापारियों को हटने के लिए कह रहे थे तो व्यापारी 5 दिन दीपावली तक ठेले लगाने की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। इस पर आक्रोशित व्यापारी नगर पालिका पहुंचे। जहां एसडीएम से चर्चा के बाद व्यापारियों को दीपावली तक एमजी रोड पर ठेले लगाने की छूट मिली। लंबे समय से कोरोना महामारी के कारण बाजार ठप पड़ा हुआ था लेकिन दीपावली पर बाजार में रौनक नजर आ रही है। नगर का मुख्य बाजार महात्मा गांधी मार्ग पर बुधवार को ठेला व्यापारियों ने सड़क के बीच में लंबी कतार से ठेले लगा दिए थे। इससे आवागमन बाधित हो रहा था लेकिन स्थाई दुकानदारों के सामने ठेले लगने से उन्हें भी दिक्कत हो रही थी। दुकानदारों की शिकायत पर एसडीएम प्रवीण फुलपगारे, सीएमओ राधेश्याम मंडलोई ने नपा की टीम को ठेले व्यापारियों को हटाने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए। पहले नपा टीम ने महात्मा गांधी मार्ग पर प्रत्येक ठेलों पर जाकर व्यापारियों को ठेले हटाने के लिए कहा गया। जब ठेले नहीं हटाए गए तो नपा टीम ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली लेकर एमजी रोड पहुंची। इस बीच व्यापारी और नपा टीम के बीच विवाद भी हो गया। टीम की समझाइश के बाद व्यापारी अपने ठेले लेकर रवाना हुए। इसके बाद व्यापारियों ने एकत्रित होकर नगर पालिका पहुंचे। जहां एसडीएम से चर्चा करने के बाद वापस ठेले व्यापारियों ने अपनी ठेले लगाए गए। यह घटना सुबह 11.30 बजे से 1 बजे तक चलते रहा।

दीपावली तक यहीं लगाएंगे दुकानें
एमजी रोड पर लगने वाले ठेले व्यापारियों को पिछले दिनों वहां से हटा कर उनका स्थान सुभाष मार्केट पर कर दिया है। इसके बाद भी आनंदेश्वर मंदिर के पास कुछ दुकानें लगती है। इसे लेकर पिछले दिनों लोगों ने एसडीएम को आवेदन भी सौपा था। बुधवार को फिर एमजी रोड पर ठेले लगे हुए थे। यहां से एसडीएम की गाडी गुजरी तो उन्हें भी परेशान होना पड़ा। उन्होंने तुरंत ही नपा टीम को ठेले हटाने के लिए निर्देश दिए। इसके पहले कुछ दुकानदारों ने भी एसडीएम और सीएमओ को ठेले हटाने के चर्चा कर कहा ठेलों के कारण हमारी दुकानें प्रभावित हो रही है।
थैली रखकर मुख्य मार्ग पर रोक ली थी दुकान की जगह
एमजी रोड पर सुबह से ही ठेले लगना शुरू हो गए थे। देखते ही देखते मुख्य चौराहे तक ठेले लग गए। ठेलों के बीच में कुछ लोगों ने सड़क पर भी दुकान लगाने के लिए थैले रख कर अपनी जगह को रोक ली थी। इसी तरह सड़क के दोनों ओर दुकानें तो बीच में ठेले लगे हुए थे। इससे आवागमन भी बाधित हो रहा था। प्रति वर्ष दीपावली पर्व पर एमजी रोड पर इसी तरह की दुकानें लगती थी। हर व्यक्ति को एक ही बाजार में सभी तरह की सामग्री उपलब्ध हो जाती है। इसके लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से भी लोग खरीदी के लिए पहुंचते हैं।
ठेले लगाकर ही करते हैं
परिवार का पालन पोषण
ठेले व्यापारियों ने आवेदन के माध्यम से कहा ठेले लगाकर सब्जी, फल फ्रूट व अन्य सामग्री ठेले पर रख कर ही बेचते हैं। इसी से हमारा परिवार का पालन पोषण होता है। हमें व्यवसाय के लिए जो स्थान दिया गया है। वहां पर ठेला लगा रहे हैं लेकिन दीपावली पर्व पर पांच दिन एमजी रोड पर ठेला लगा कर व्यापार करते हैं। एसडीएम प्रवीण फुलपगारे ने ठेले व्यापारियों को दीपावली तक एमजी रोड पर ठेले लगाने की छूट दी।

