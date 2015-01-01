पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम की मार:नर्मदा ने कोहरे की ओढ़ी चादर, 350 मीटर रही दृश्यता

खऱगोन4 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार की सुबह हलके कोहरे के साथ हुई। 600 मीटर के आसपास दृश्यता रही। नर्मदा क्षेत्र में दिनभर धुंध छाई रही। दोपहर 3 बजे तक खल बुजुर्ग क्षेत्र में नर्मदा के आसपास कोहरा रहा। यहां सुबह 350 व दोपहर में 600 मीटर के आसपास दृश्यता रही। खरगोन में दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 26.2 व न्यूनतम तापमान 16.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान में 0.7 डिग्री बढ़ा है। दोपहर बाद कुछ देर के लिए सूर्य निकला। सोमवार अधिकतम 25.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 15.6 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज हुआ था। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है अब बादल छंटने लगेंगे। हवा की दिशा उत्तरी होने से ठंड तेज हो जाएगी। बादल छंटते ही कोहरा गिरेगा। रात का तापमान तेजी से गिरेगा।

