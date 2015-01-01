पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत:सार्वजनिक कुएं की सफाई नहीं, मटमैला पानी सप्लाई होने से बीमार हो रहे लोग

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंदनपुरी के ग्रामीणों ने लगाए लापरवाही के आरोप, सचिव बोले- सफाई करवाकर जाली लगवाएंगे

तहसील मुख्यालय से 15 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम चंदनपुरी के सार्वजनिक पेयजल कुएं की लंबे समय से सफाई नहीं हुई। इसके चलते 1000 से अधिक आबादी वाले गांव में मटमैला पानी बंट रहा है। इसका उपयोग करने पर लोग बीमार हो रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने पंचायत पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए। सचिव का कहना है कुएं की सफाई करवाकर जाली लगवाई जाएगी।
गांव की साजिदा खान, परवीन खान, फखरुद्दीन शेख, विट्ठल देवले आदि ने कहा 500 परिवार के गांव में 7 हैंडपंप हैं। इनमें से 6 हैंडपंप से पीला पानी आता है। 1 हैंडपंप में ही पीने लायक पानी आता है। मजबूरी में ग्रामीणों को सार्वजनिक कुएं के पानी से प्यास बुझानी पड़ रही है। मटमैले पानी को पीने व नहाने से बुखार व खुजली की समस्या हो रही है। पंचायत के जिम्मेदारों को कई बार कुएं की सफाई के लिए कहा, लेकिन वे समस्या को लेकर गंभीर नहीं हैं। यहां तक की ब्लीचिंग पाउडर भी नहीं डाला जाता है।
एक साल पहले भी खुलजी की समस्या हुई थी - ग्रामीणों ने कहा 1 साल पहले दूषित पानी पीने से ग्रामीणों को खुजली की समस्या हुई थी। कई लोगों को आसपास के डॉक्टरों व जिला अस्पताल में इलाज करवाना पड़ा था। लंबे समय से सार्वजनिक कुएं की सफाई नहीं होने से फिर समस्या बढ़ने की आशंका है। वर्तमान में भी कुएं के पानी को सीधे पीने के उपयोग में लेने वाले कुछ परिवार के सदस्य बीमार हो रहे हैं। उन्हें डॉक्टरों ने चर्म रोग से बचने के लिए पानी उबालकर व छानकर पीने की सलाह दी है लेकिन लोगों के स्वास्थ्य की ग्राम पंचायत अनदेखी कर रही है। इससे भविष्य में खतरा बढ़ने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।
ग्रामीण बोले- कर वसूल रहे तो सुविधाएं भी दें
ग्रामीणों ने कहा नालियों की सफाई को लेकर भी पंचायत लापरवाह बनी हुई है। जब पंचायत स्वच्छता, पेयजल, स्ट्रीट लाइट आदि का शुल्क लेती है तो बदले में ग्रामीणों को सुविधाएं भी मुहैया करानी चाहिए। कई महीने तक सफाई नहीं होने से मच्छर पनप रहे हैं। पहले ही क्षेत्र में डेंगू के लक्षण वाले मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। पंचायत को समस्या को लेकर ध्यान देना चाहिए ताकि पुनरावृति ना हो।
स्टीमेट भेजा है
^कुएं की मुंडेर व आसपास मरम्मत के लिए पंचायत से ठहराव-प्रस्ताव कर स्वीकृति के लिए जपं को भेजा है। स्वीकृति मिलते ही जीर्णोद्धार का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जाली लगवाई जाएगी। सफाई कर्मचारी की नियुक्ति के प्रयास भी जारी है।
- सुरेश पाटीदार, सचिव
निरीक्षण करेंगे
^पंचायत को कुएं की सफाई व ब्लीचिंग पाउडर डालने के लिए निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही जल्द सार्वजनिक कुएं का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्था में सुधार करवाएंगे।
- वीके जैन, इंजीनियर पीएचई

