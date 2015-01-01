पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सनावद में अधूरी तैयारी:स्कूल में नहीं टेंप्रेचर मशीन, सैनिटाइजर के भरोसे होगा नियमित कक्षाओं का संचालन

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 से खुलना है शासकीय स्कूल, परिसर में ही पसरा है कीचड़, लगेगी 10वीं-12 की कक्षाएं

18 दिसंबर से शासकीय स्कूलों में 10वीं व 12वीं की नियमित कक्षाएं संचालित किया जाना है लेकिन शासकीय स्कूल प्रबंधन के पास कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं है। स्कूल प्राचार्य की माने तो स्कूल में टेंप्रेचर मशीन नहीं है। मात्र सैनिटाइजर के भरोसे ही स्कूल का संचालन किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा स्कूल में बच्चों को बैठाने के लिए एक बैंच पर एक विद्यार्थियों को बैठाया जाएगा। साथ ही एक कमरे में 25 अधिक बच्चों को नहीं बैठाया जाएगा।

शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षाएं पास आने के कारण स्कूल खोलकर पढ़ाने की तैयारी कर रही है लेकिन स्कूल प्रबंधन को सुरक्षा के लिए कोई संसाधन नहीं दिए गए है। लंबे समय से स्कूल बंद होने के कारण स्कूल की व्यवस्थाएं भी गड़बडा गई है। शहर के शासकीय कन्या उमावि में पिछले दिनों हुई बारिश के बाद परिसर में पूरा कीचड़ पसरा हुआ है।

वहीं स्कूल में साफ-सफाई भी नहीं हुई है। जब स्कूल प्रबंधन से सुरक्षा के बारे में जानकारी ली गई तो उन्होंने बताया स्कूल में बच्चों को आने से पहले स्वयं का मास्क पहनकर आने व सैनिटाइजर साथ लाने के निर्देश दिए है। हालांकि स्कूल में सैनिटाइजर है लेकिन बच्चे घर से लाए तो अच्छा होगा। इसके अलावा स्कूल में टेंप्रेचर मशीन नहीं है। इससे बच्चों की जांच नहीं कर पाएंगे। वर्तमान में स्कूल में प्रायवेट परीक्षा के छात्र फार्म भरने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

समस्या हल कराने विद्यार्थी नहीं आए, कहा रोजाना लगाएं क्लास

शासन ने स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों को लाने के लिए प्राचार्यों को निर्णय दिया था स्कूल में बच्चे नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। प्रभारी प्राचार्य मंडलोई ने बताया करीब 1 माह पहले बच्चों को स्कूल में आकर अपनी समस्या के निराकरण के लिए कहा था लेकिन पहले दिन दो से तीन बच्चे आए। उसके बाद से अब तक कोई विद्यार्थी नहीं पहुंचे। विद्यार्थियों का कहना है रोजाना स्कूल लगाकर पढ़ाई कराएं ताकि नियमित पढ़ाई की जा सके।

2 माह से स्कूल में बिजली नहीं है, बिल का नहीं किया भुगतान

शासकीय कन्या उमावि में करीब दो माह से बिजली नहीं है। स्कूल पर करीब 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए बिजली बिल का बकाया है। जिसका भुगतान नहीं करने पर कनेक्शन काट दिया है। स्कूल संचालित होने पर बिजली नहीं होने से बच्चों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ेगा। प्राचार्य दिनेश मंडलोई ने बताया इस समस्या के संबंध में बीईओ व डीईओ को पत्र लिखा है लेकिन अब तक निराकरण नहीं हुआ।

16 कमरे स्कूल में, एक बैंच पर बैठाएंगे एक विद्यार्थी

प्राचार्य ने बताया स्कूल में पर्याप्त कमरे है। करीब 16 कमरों में आसानी से विद्यार्थियों को बैठाया जा सकता है। इसमें एक कक्षा में 25 विद्यार्थियों को बैठाया जा सकता है। जिसमें एक बैंच पर एक विद्यार्थी को बैठाया जाएगा। इससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूर्ण पालन किया जा सकेगा। कक्षा 10वीं में 171 विद्यार्थी व कक्षा 12वीं में 290 विद्यार्थी दर्ज है।

अतिथि शिक्षकों की कर ली है नियुक्ति, और जरूरत

प्राचार्य ने बताया कक्षाएं संचालित करने के लिए इसी माह से अतिथि शिक्षकों को नियुक्त कर लिया है ताकि बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो। कक्षा 10वीं में 16 नियमित शिक्षक है। यहां अतिथियों की जरुरत नहीं है। कक्षा 12वीं में 5 अतिथि शिक्षक व 8 नियमित शिक्षक कक्षाएं लेंगे।

अलाटमेंट आने पर होगा भुगतान

स्कूल में सुरक्षा संसाधन के लिए निजी फंड से व्यवस्था की जाएगी। बिजली बिल का भुगतान करने के लिए वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को सूचना दी है। अलाटमेंट आने पर बिजली बिल का भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा।

- सुदाम सोलंकी, बीईओ बड़वा

