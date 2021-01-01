पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नर्मदा जयंती:प्रशासनिक उदासीनता की वजह से जयंती मनाने की नहीं मिली अनुमति, भक्तों में रोष

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • सात दिनी मनाते हैं उत्सव, भक्तों ने कहा- नहीं मिली मंजूरी तो निकालेंगे मौन रैली

जन-जन की आस्था का केंद्र पुण्य सलिला मां नर्मदा जयंती 19 फरवरी को है। यह जयंती नावघाट खेड़ी स्थिति नर्मदा तट पर सात दिनी महोत्सव के रूप में कई सालों से मनाई जा रही है लेकिन इस साल प्रशासन के उदासीन रवैए से इस परंपरा के टूटने की आशंका लग रही है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के इस उदासीन व्यवहार से नर्मदा भक्तो में रोष है। उन्होंने खरगोन कलेक्टर से मांग की है कि जल्द ही इस असमंजस की स्थिति को दूर कर जल्द ही नर्मदा जयंती महोत्सव के आयोजन की अनुमति दी जाए ताकि 27 सालों से चली आ रही इस परंपरा के निर्वाह में किसी तरह की कोई बाधा न आए। नगर के नर्मदा भक्तों के संघ मां नर्मदा मेकल सेवा संस्था ने जनभागीदारी के माध्यम से सात दिनी महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाता है। इस वर्ष महोत्सव 12 फरवरी से 19 फरवरी तक आयोजित किया जाना है। संस्था ने आयोजन की अनुमति के लिए एसडीएम से अनुमति सहित नगर पालिका, पुलिस विभाग, पीडब्ल्यूडी को पत्र लिखकर आवश्यक व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी दी जा चुकी है लेकिन एसडीएम से अभी तक अनुमति नहीं मिलने से आयोजन को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। केंद्रीय गृह विभाग की नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एक फरवरी से शिक्षण संस्था, छोटे बड़े कार्यक्रम, सिनेमा हॉल को छूट प्रदान की गई है लेकिन क्षेत्रीय प्रशासन अनुमति देने में देरी कर रहा है।

राजनैतिक आयोजन को छूट, धार्मिक अनुमति में देरी क्यों
संस्था के सदस्य नीलेश रोकडिया ने कहा राजनैतिक सभा, निर्वाचन कार्यक्रम सहित अन्य कार्यक्रम हो सकते हैं तो धार्मिक आयोजन के ही समय कोरोना का डर प्रशासन क्यों दिखाता है। सदस्य सुबोध आरएस ने कहा अनुमति जल्दी दी जाए ताकि आयोजन करने की तैयारियां शुरू की जा सके। यह आयोजन बहुत बड़े स्तर में होता है इसके लिए उसकी तैयारियों में भी समय लगता है। दिनेश बजाज ने कहा कोरोना के नाम पर जनता की धार्मिक भावनाओं से खिलवाड़ उचित नहीं है।
महोत्सव मनाने की अनुमति नहीं दी तो नर्मदा ज्योत जलाएंगे
क्षेत्रीय सांसद व विधायक से सहयोग की अपील की है। मकर सक्रांति पर नावघाट खेड़ी में स्नान पर रोक प्रशासन ने लगाई थी जबकि ठीक सामने खंडवा जिले के तहत मोरटक्का नर्मदा तट पर स्नान के लिए अनुमति थी। फ्रजेंट जैन ने बताया संस्था ने निर्णय लिया है कि यदि प्रशासन व सरकार हमारे इस महापर्व को मनाने की अनुमति नहीं देती है तो एक मौन रैली के रूप में नर्मदाजी की ज्योत खेड़ीघाट से अनुविभागीय अधिकारी के कार्यालय में ले जाकर जलाई जाएगी।

नर्मदा मार्ग का सबसे बड़ा आयोजन होता है जयंती पर
संस्था के सदस्यों ने बताया अमरकंटक से गुजरात तक पूर्ण रूप से सार्वजनिक यह सबसे बड़ा आयोजन होता है। इस कार्यक्रम में सात दिनी अखंड ज्योत जलाई जाती है। प्रतिदिन भजन संध्या, नर्मदा आरती, कन्या भोज का आयोजन किया जाता है। समापन नर्मदा जयंती के दिन दोपहर 12 बजे महाआरती के साथ किया जाता है। इस दौरान हेलीकॉप्टर से पुष्पवर्षा व भंडारे प्रसादी का भी बड़ा आयोजन किया जाता है। शासन व प्रशासन दोनों को जनता की भावना से अवगत कराया जा सके।

