अष्ट धातु की प्रतिमा:जिन प्रतिमा के आगमन पर किया अभिषेक शांति धारा व पूजन

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
  • तपोभूमि प्रणेता प्रज्ञा सागर महाराज के सान्निध्य में शांति पुरम तीर्थ नगरी से प्रतिमाएं प्रतिष्ठित होकर नगर में आई

दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में पार्श्वनाथ भगवान व चंदा प्रभु भगवान की अष्ट धातु की प्रतिमा को खरगोन रोड से समाजजन बैंड बाजों व भजनों के साथ समाजजन लाए। समाज अध्यक्ष अजय शाह व धर्मेंद्र घाटे ने बताया तपोभूमि प्रणेता गुरुवर प्रज्ञा सागर महाराज के सानिध्य में शांति पुरम तीर्थ नगरी से प्रतिमाएं प्रतिष्ठित होकर आज सुबह नगर में आई।

जिसका समाजजनों ने अभिनंदन किया। प्रत्येक घर के सामने रंगोली बना कर श्रीजी की आरती उतारी गई। पार्श्वनाथ भगवान की प्रतिमा सौभागचंद जटाले परिवार व चंदा प्रभु भगवान की प्रतिमा मगन बाई प्रेमचंद द्वारा विराजित की गई। नवीन प्रतिमाओं का मंदिर में विशेष अभिषेक, शांतिधारा, पूजन व विधान किया।

सुबह 10.30 बजे विधी विधान पूर्वक पंडित वैभव शास्त्री के निर्देशन में मुख्य बेदी पर विराजित की। प्रथम कलश से अभिषेक करने का सौभाग्य पंकज जटाले व संतोष मनोरिया, शांतिधारा करने का सौभाग्य साैभागचंद जटाले परिवार व बसंत जटाले परिवार को प्राप्त हुआ।

समाज की धर्मशाला में हुई प्राण प्रतिष्ठा

नगर के बाविसा ब्राह्मण समाज धर्मशाला में गुरुवार को मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का कार्यक्रम शास्त्रोक्त विधि विधान पूर्वक हुआ। समाज अध्यक्ष पं. देवेंद्र पाठक ने बताया धर्मशाला में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व समाज के बच्चों को समाज के रीति रिवाजों व परंपराओं को जोड़ने के उद्देश्य से मंदिर में भगवान श्री गणेश हनुमान जी व माता सरस्वती की विधिवत प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की।

पूजन में दार्शनिक प्रतिष्ठा का कार्य किया। समाज संरक्षक कैलाश पुराणिक ने पूजन व आचार्यों का सम्मान किया। हवन, पूजन कर यजमान व समाजजनों ने आहुति डालकर विश्वव्यापी कोरोना महामारी को शीघ्र समाप्त करने व देश की सुख समृद्धि और उन्नति की प्रार्थना की। इस दौरान राजेंद्र दुबे, कुमुद जोशी, आनंद पुराणिक, कैलाशचंद्र पुराणिक, संपतराव पाठक, आकाश कानूनगो, चंद्रशेखर पुराणिक, पूर्णिमा दुबे, उर्मिला दुबे व अन्य मौजूद थे।

