बदलाव:ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का बदला नंबर, डिलीवरी के समय बिना ओटीपी दिखाए नहीं मिलेगा सिलेंडर

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  •
  • 1 नवंबर से लागू होगा डिलीवरी ऑथेंटिकेशन कोड सिस्टम, कालाबाजारी रोकनेे के उद्देश्य से किया लागू

1 नवंबर से शहर में मिलने वाले घरेलू सिलेंडर की डिलीवरी के नियमों में बदलाव किए जा रहे हैं। इसके कारण उपभोक्ताओं को कुछ परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। गैस उपभोक्ता पहले जिस नंबर पर ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करते थे, उस नंबर को बदल दिया गया है। साथ ही पहले सीधे उपभोक्ताओं को टंकी मिल जाती थी लेकिन अब डिलीवरी के समय बिना ओटीपी दिखाए उपभोक्ताओं को सिलेंडर नहीं दिया जाएगा। इन नियमों में बदलाव का उद्देश्य शहर में हो रही कालाबाजारी को रोकने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। शहर में दो गैस एजेंसी हैं, जो इंडेन कंपनी की गैस सप्लाय करते हैं। गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर पंकज मालाकार ने बताया पहले 9669124365 नंबर पर कॉल कर गैस की बुकिंग की जाती थी। इसके आधार पर उपभोक्ताओं को दो दिन में गैस की डिलीवरी घर पर की जाती थी लेकिन अब 1 नवंबर से गैस डिलीवरी के नियमों में बदलाव किया गया है। अब उपभोक्ताओं को 7718955555 नंबर पर काल कर गैस की बुकिंग कराना होगी। साथ ही जिस नंबर से बुकिंग होगी, उसी नंबर पर डिलीवरी का समय व एक ओटीपी आएगा। इसके आधार पर डिलीवरी के समय कर्मचारी को ओटीपी दिखाने पर ही सिलेंडर मिलेगा। अगर उपभोक्ताओं ने यह ओटीपी नहीं दिखाया तो कर्मचारी सिलेंडर की डिलीवरी नहीं कर पाएगा।

एक दिन में मिलेगा सिलेंडर, गोदाम से नहीं होगी डिलीवरी
1 नवंबर के बाद से नियम में बदलाव के बाद बुकिंग करने के एक दिन में ही घर पर सिलेंडर की डिलीवरी हो जाएगी। पहले इस काम में करीब दो से तीन दिन लगते थे। वहीं उपभोक्ताओं को जरुरत होने पर वह गोदाम से सीधे सिलेंडर ले जाते थे लेकिन अब उपभोक्ताओं को गोदाम जाने की जरुरत नहीं होगी। एक दिन में ही गैस सिलेंडर उपभोक्ताओं को मिल जाएगा। कई बार गोदाम से सिलेंडर मिलने के कारण एजेंट कालाबाजारी कर महंगे दाम में सिलेंडर उपलब्ध कराते थे।

रिचार्ज खत्म होने व नंबर बंद होने पर आएगी परेशानी
ओटीपी से घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर मिलने के नए नियम से उन लोगों को परेशानी होगी, जिनका मोबाइल नंबर गैस कंपनी में दर्ज है लेकिन वह बंद होने या उसमें रिचार्ज नहीं किया। इससे न तो उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी आएगा और न वे इसे भेज पाएंगे। पहले नौकरी करने वाले लोगों के पड़ोसी या चौकीदार सिलेंडर ले लेते थे,अब उन्हें सिलेंडर नहीं दिया जाएगा। गांव में उपभोक्ताओं को अधिक परेशान होना पड़ेगा क्योंकि वह लोग सीधे गोदाम से बिना बुकिंग सिलेंडर लेते थे। अब उन्हें भी मोबाइल से बुकिंग कर ओटीपी दिखाकर सिलेंडर लेना पड़ेगा।

ऐसे अपडेट करा सकते हैं नंबर
उपभोक्ता सीधे एजेंसी जाकर नंबर अपडेट करा सकते हैं या फिर गैस बुकिंग नंबर पर ऑप्शन सिलेक्ट कर उसे बदल सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही वे डिलीवरी बॉय की मदद भी ले सकते हैं। डिलीवरी बॉय कंपनी के मोबाइल एप की मदद से आपका नंबर अपडेट कर देगा। नंबर अपडेट होते ही ओटीपी मिल जाएगा। इससे सिलेंडर बुक करा सकते हैं।
ऐसे की जाती थी कालाबाजारी
शहर में विभिन्न एजेंट दूसरे लोगों की बुकिंग डायरी में करके उनके नाम के सिलेंडर को बाजार में महंगे दाम में बेच देते थे। इससे उपभोक्ता को बिना जानकारी के उसका सिलेंडर बिक जाता था। कई घरों में दो माह में एक बार सिलेंडर आने पर उसके सालभर के करीब 6 सिलेंडर एजेंट अन्य लोगों को अधिक दाम में बेचकर लाभ कमाते थे।

