स्वास्थ्य:कोरोना जांच के डर व सुविधाओं की कमी से सरकारी अस्पताल में घटी ओपीडी

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • निजी अस्पताल व क्लीनिकों पर भीड़, बीएमओ बोले- सुविधाएं जुटा रहे हैं

कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद से सरकारी अस्पताल की ओपीडी में मरीजों की संख्या लगातार घट रही है। इसका प्रमुख कारण संसाधनों की कमी और कोरोना जांच का डर बताया जा रहा है। इसके चलते मौसमी बीमारियों से पीड़ित लोग भी निजी अस्पताल व क्लीनिक का रुख कर रहे हैं। पिछले 9 दिन की ओपीडी देखे तो यहां मात्र 1126 मरीजों ने अपना परीक्षण करवाया है। भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या में भी बहुत कम है। जबकि सामान्य दिनों में ही अस्पताल की ओपीडी में रोजाना 400 से 450 मरीज पहुंचते थे। बीएमओ का कहना है लक्षण दिखने पर कोरोना की जांच की जाती है। संसाधन जुटाने को लेकर वरिष्ठ कार्यालय से पत्राचार किया जा रहा है। सरकारी अस्पताल में वर्तमान में भी सुविधाओं की कमी के कारण लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। इसका असर अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों की संख्या पर दिख रहा है। अस्पताल के 100 बिस्तर के सिविल अस्पताल में उन्नयन का मामला ठंडे बस्ते में नजर आ रहा है। डिजिटल एक्स-रे मशीन स्वीकृत होने के बाद भी अब तक यहां नहीं पहुंची है। पुरानी मशीन से मरीजों का एक्स-रे किया जा रहा है। नगर के राकेश राठौड़, ओम कुमरावत व जगदीश पटेल ने कहा तहसील स्तर का अस्पताल होने के बाद भी यहां चिकित्सकों के साथ सोनोग्राफी जैसी जांच की सुविधा तक नहीं है। सुविधाएं नहीं होने से मरीजों का रुझान घट रहा है। कैलाशचंद्र कुशवाह, रंजीत पाटीदार, आशाराम वर्मा आदि ने कहा स्वास्थ्य संबंधी कोई भी परेशानी होने पर पहले लोग सीधे सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचते थे। लेकिन अब सबसे पहले कोरोना की जांच होने से लोग निजी अस्पताल जा रहे हैं।

4 डॉक्टर अटैच किए अस्पताल में दो चिकित्सक पदस्थ हैं। इनके अलावा बोरावां प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉ. अपूर्व पटेल भी यहां सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। मगरखेड़ी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में नियुक्त डॉ. सुदर्शन पाटीदार को भी यहां अटैच किया गया है। इनके अलावा महेश्वर अस्पताल की महिला चिकित्सक भी यहां सेवाएं देने पहुंच रही है लेकिन सुविधाएं नहीं बढ़ पा रही है। 21 से 29 अक्टूबर तक मरीजों की स्थिति देखी जाए ताे बुखार पीड़ित 116 लोगों ने यहां इलाज करवाया। सर्दी के 68, दस्त के 17, अस्थमा के 4, टीबी के 11 व पीलिया के 1 मरीज का इलाज किया गया। इनके अलावा कुत्ते के काटने पर 27 मरीज इलाज के लिए पहुंचे।

