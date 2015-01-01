पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:यूथ कांग्रेस चुनाव में 50% से ज्यादा ऑनलाइन वोटिंग हुई

खरगोन26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एक युकां सदस्य ने 5 वोट किए, खरगोन में 1272 में से 618 वोट डले

जिले में यूथ कांग्रेस चुनाव को लेकर शनिवार को जिले के मतदान की ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया हुई। 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा सदस्यों ने वोटिंग की। 2200 से ज्यादा युवक कांग्रेस सदस्यों को ऑनलाइन मतदान करना था। इसमें से 1310 सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन वोटिंग की। सेल्फ वोटिंग अप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से मतदान हुआ। इसमें सदस्यों को मोबाइल नंबर डालने पर ओटीपी नंबर मिला। इसके बाद सेल्फी के बाद मतदान हुआ।

जिले के पदाधिकारियों में जिलाध्यक्ष, महासचिव, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष व प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व महासचिव के लिए वोट डाले गए। जिलास्तर की सीट अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है। इसपर अध्यक्ष के 4 दावेदार प्रशांत सांवले, प्रशांत भालसे, सुल्तान भुट्‌टो व अंकित खांडे खड़े हैं। अलग-अलग विधानसभाओं के लिए अध्यक्ष दावेदारों के लिए वोट डाले गए।

खरगोन विधानसभा में जिले में सबसे ज्यादा 1272 वोटिंग होना थी। यहां से विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए 5 दावेदार थे। 55 फीसदी के आसपास वोटिंग हुई। कम मतदान का कारण स्थानीय गुट की कमजोरी को माना जा रहा है।

दो दिन में चुनाव का परिणाम आ जाने के आसार है। यूथ कांग्रेस चुनाव की ऑनलाइन वोटिंग में अरुण यादव गुट ने ज्यादा सक्रियता दिखाई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने भीकनगांव व खरगोन में जोरदार वोटिंग कराई। अध्यक्ष के लिए उनके 2 समर्थक मैदान में है।

ऑनलाइन मतदान

  • क्षेत्र मतदान
  • बड़वाह 83
  • भगवानपुरा 81
  • भीकनगांव 101
  • कसरावद 174
  • खरगोन 618
  • महेश्वर 253
