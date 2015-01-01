पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:मरीज को सांस लेने में तकलीफ, वेंटिलेटर बंद, 50 घंटे से भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित को आ रही परेशानी

खरगोन2 दिन पहले
जिला अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर का उपयोग मरीजों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इसकी वजह है कि यहां ऑपरेटर नहीं है। खासकर कोरोना से पीड़ित मरीजों को सुविधा का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। 2 दिन से जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती एक 70 वर्षीय मरीज को सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने पर भी वेंटिलेटर पर नहीं रखा जा सका। रविवार उन्हें सांस की तकलीफ बढ़ने से तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ने लगी।

परिजन परेशान हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि 50 घंटे से मरीज को भर्ती कर रखा है। उसे घबराहट हो रही है। अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों से वेंटिलेटर पर रखने का आग्रह किया जा रहा है। लेकिन वे ऑपरेटर न होने से ऑक्सीजन नहीं दे पाए। यहां कई तरह की सुविधाएं तो हैं, लेकिन मानव संसाधन नहीं होने से मरीजों का फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

9 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, 4 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे

पिछले 24 घंटे में 9 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि 4 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। इस तरह जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित कुल 4626 मरीज हो गए है। इनमें 4395 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। अब तक कुल 83 मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। जबकि 148 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 396 सैंपलों की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है।

