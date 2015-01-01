पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साप्ताहिक हाट:ओझर के कपास व्यापारी की आंख में मिर्च झोंक 1 लाख रु. से भरा बैग ले भागे 2 बदमाश

  • वारदात }खामखेड़ा रोड पर दिनदहाड़े लूट से सनसनी, टीआई बोलीं- नाकाबंदी कर तलाश रहे आरोपी

साप्ताहिक हाट शुक्रवार के दिन दो बाइक सवार बदमाश मिर्च पाउडर छिड़ककर व्यापारी का एक लाख रुपए से भरा बैग ले गए। सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे खामखेड़ा रोड पर हुई इस घटना से नगर में भय का माहौल हो गया। बदमाशों ने घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए बिना नंबर की बाइक का उपयोग किया। साथ ही वे मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर आए थे ताकि पहचान नहीं हो सके। व्यापारी के शोर मचाने पर लोग जमा हुए, लेकिन तब तक बदमाश खरगोन रोड की ओर निकल गए। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और आरोपियों की सर्चिंग शुरू की है। व्यापारी ने इस घटनाक्रम को लेकर पुलिस को शिकायत नहीं की। जानकारी के अनुसार कपास व्यापारी रमेशचंद्र अग्रवाल निवासी ओझर हर साप्ताहिक हाट की तरह शुक्रवार को रुपयों से भरा बैग लेकर दुकान पहुंचे। वे अपने बेटे मोनू अग्रवाल के साथ आकर दुकान पर बैठे ही थे कि दो बाइक सवार पहुंचे। पिता-पुत्र को बातों में उलझाया। इसी दौरान मिर्च पाउडर छिड़का और व्यापारी के पास रखा रुपयों से भरा बैग लेकर बाइक से भाग निकले। सूचना मिलते ही परिजन दुकान पहुंचे। व्यापारी का मुंह धुलवाया और घर ले गए।

एसडीओपी ने निरीक्षण कर की नाकाबंदी
घटना के बाद एसडीओपी रोहितसिंह अलावा, टीआई सुनीता मुजाल्दे आदि व्यापारी की दुकान खामखेड़ा रोड पहुंचे। जिले सहित बड़वानी जिले के जुलवानिया, ठीकरी, नागलवाड़ी आदि थाना क्षेत्रों पर घटना की जानकारी देकर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए नाकाबंदी करवाई। इसके बाद ओझर जाकर व्यापारी से पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली।

रैकी की आशंका, व्यापारियों में आक्रोश
नगर में दिनदहाड़े इस तरह की लूट का पहला मामला है। त्योहारी सीजन में भरे बाजार हुई इस घटना पर व्यापारियों ने आक्रोश जताते हुए पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े किए है। व्यापारियों ने आशंका जताई कि लूट से पहले बदमाशों ने व्यापारी की रैकी की होगी। बदमाशों को पता था व्यापारी रुपए लेकर अपने गांव ओझर से यहां पहुंचते हैं। इसलिए बदमाशों ने व्यापारी के दुकान पहुंचते ही घटना को अंजाम दिया होगा।

पूछताछ के डर से पुलिस को नहीं की शिकायत
लूट की इस घटना की व्यापारी अग्रवाल ने पुलिस को शिकायत नहीं की। व्यापारी के परिजनों ने बताया करीब 3 साल पहले ग्राम रुई के पास ओझर के ही एक व्यापारी से लूट की घटना हुई थी। उस समय बदमाश 3 लाख रुपए लूट ले गए थे। घटना के बाद पुलिस को शिकायत की गई थी। इस मामले को लेकर व्यापारी परिवार से बार-बार पूछताछ हुई। उस समय हुई परेशानी को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को लूट का शिकार हुए व्यापारी के परिवार ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाने से इंकार कर दिया।

जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे आरोपी
^ घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मौका निरीक्षण किया है। आसपास के थाना क्षेत्रों में नाकाबंदी की गई है। जल्द आरोपी पकड़े जाएंगे।
- सुनीता मुजाल्दे, टीआई ऊन

