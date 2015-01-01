पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती:कोरोना के कारण संक्षिप्त रूप में किया कार्यक्रम

खरगोन32 मिनट पहले
कलाल-जायसवाल समाजजनों ने शनिवार को अपने आराध्य भगवान राजराजेश्वर सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती मनाई। बिस्टान के जायसवाल मोहल्ला स्थित निजी स्कूल में सुभाषचंद्र जायसवाल, जगदीश जायसवाल, जेई देवानंद मालवीया, जयंतीलाल जायसवाल आदि ने भगवान का पूजन किया। श्रीहरि जायसवाल ने कहा कोरोना के चलते आयोजन संक्षिप्त किया है। ऐसे कार्यक्रम एक-दूसरे को स्नेह से जोड़ते है। प्राचार्य एसएन मालवीया ने महेश्वर स्थित राजराजेश्वर मंदिर का महत्व व सहस्रधारा का इतिहास बताया। विपिन जायसवाल ने मास्क बांटे। राजेश जायसवाल, सुनील जायसवाल, मनोज जायसवाल, राजेश मालवीया, शांतिलाल मालवीया, संजय जायसवाल, निकेश जायसवाल, यश जायसवाल, संजय मालवीया आदि ने आरती की। बहादरपुरा में कलाल समाज ने जयंती मनाई। चमन मालवीय, महेश मालवीय, राजेश मालवीय, राकेश मालवीय, मुकेश मालवीय आदि सहित महिला, पुरुष व बच्चे मौजूद थे।

