मावठा:साढ़े 3 लाख हैक्टेयर में लगी रबी फसल में 25 दिन तक नहीं करनी पड़ेगी सिंचाई

खरगोन26 मिनट पहले
मावठे की बारिश से रबी फसलों को मिलेगा फायदा।
  • रात से सुबह तक हलकी बारिश से सुबह दृश्यता 600 मीटर रह गई, दिनभर रहा हल्का कोहरा, जिले में 10.1 मिमी दर्ज
  • कृषि उपसंचालक बोले- 3 दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिक बोले- अरब सागर के चक्रवात से बारिश हुई

इस सीजन में पहली मावठे की बारिश हुई। लगभग साढ़े 3 लाख हैक्टेयर में बोई रबी की फसल को राहत मिलेगी। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक यह पानी फसलों में नमी बनाने के लिए उपयोगी है। अगले 25 दिनों तक रबी फसलों में सिंचाई की अब जरुरत नहीं होगी। रात से जारी हल्की बारिश शनिवार सुबह तेज हुई। उसके बाद बूंदाबांदी चली। जिले में 10.1 मिमी बारिश दर्ज हुई। सबसे ज्यादा गोगावां में लगभग 1 इंच रिकॉर्ड की गई।

सुबह बूंदाबांदी व हल्के कोहरा के साथ हुई। 8 बजे 600 मीटर तक दूर तक कोहरा रहा। दिनभर धुंध रही। बारिश से मंडी में आवक कम रही। जिले में 1 जून से 12 दिसंबर तक 902.9 मिमी औसत बारिश हो चुकी है। जिले की औसत बारिश 825.2 मिमी है। गत वर्ष 987.6 मिमी बारिश हुई थी।

कृषि उपसंचालक एमएल चौहान का कहना है अरब सागर में चक्रवात के कारण आई नमी से जोरदार बारिश हुई है। किसानों को एक सिंचाई का फायदा मिलेगा। इसके बाद ठंड बढ़ने से फसल की तेजी से बढ़वार होगी। पिछले सप्ताह सामान्य से ज्यादा गर्मी के कारण बढ़वार पर असर देखा जा रहा था। जिले में 7000 मीट्रिक टन खाद है। यह पर्याप्त है।

नुकसान : बारिश का असर रहा। अनाज मंडी में मक्का भीग गई। कपास मंडी में सिर्फ 10 वाहन ही पहुंचे। बारिश को देखते हुए सोमवार व मंगलवार को मंडी में नीलामी नहीं होगी। खराब मौसम को देखते हुए व्यापारियों ने खरीदी न कर पाने संबंधी आवेदन दिया है। मंडी सचिव रामवीर किरार ने बताया कि कपास 3750-4800 रुपए क्विटल भाव रहे।

कपास मंडी अब बुधवार को खुलेगी। अनाज मंडी में गेहूं 1616-1655 रुपए, मक्का 1218-1311 रुपए, तुअर 5200-5500 रुपए, सोयाबीन 4120-4140 रुपए भाव रहे। भीकनगांव में रविवार व सोमवार को मंडी बंद रहेगी। अब बुधवार को नीलामी होगी। सीसीआई 17 दिसंबर से खरीदी करेगी। इसी तरह कसरावद मंडी में खराब मौसम व स्टॉक ज्यादा होने से 20 दिसंबर तक सीसीआई की खरीदी नहीं होगी।

मावठे की बारिश से मौसम की स्थिति

तापमान : 3 दिन पहले शहर ऐसा तप रहा था कि दिन और रात के तापमान में 20 डिग्री के आसपास का अंतर था। 8 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 33.2 और रात का तापमान 13.6 दर्ज हुआ था। शनिवार को दिनरात का अंतर 8.4 डिग्री रह गया। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23.0 व न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

नमी : सुबह 96 फीसदी थी। दिनभर बूंदाबांदी हुई। शाम काे 98 फीसदी के आसपास आर्द्रता गई। दृश्यता : सुबह विजिबिलिटी 600 मीटर के आसपास थी। दिन अस्त होने के बाद रात को मामूली धुंध रही।

आगे क्या : कृषि उपसंचालक एमएल चौहान ने बताया अरब सागर में चक्रवात के कारण नमी आ रही है। मावठे की बारिश से रबी फसल को एक सिंचाई का फायदा मिलेगा। 25 दिन तक सिंचाई की जरुरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अगले 3 दिन ऐसा ही मौसम बने रहने के आसार हैं।

