विधानसभा उपचुनाव:रवि-साधौ ने जिताई सीट, हार टाल नहीं पाए अरुण व सचिन

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा उपचुनाव में खरगोन जिले के विधायकों ने अपने प्रभार वाली सीटों पर मिला जुला परफार्मेंस दिया है। प्रदेश की 28 में से 4 सीटों पर जिले के विधायकों ने कमान संभाल रखी थी। इसमें 2 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है। जबकि उतनी सीटों पर पार्टी को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। खरगोन विधायक रवि जोशी व महेश्वर विधायक डॉ विजयलक्ष्मी साधौ ने अपने प्रभार की विस सीटों के प्रत्याशियों के लिए चुनाव में काम किया था। दिमनी व डबरा सीटों के प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की है। दिमनी सीट पर कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशी की उपचुनाव में रिकॉर्ड जीत दर्ज करने पर प्रभारी खरगोन विधायक रवि जोशी ने कहा कि तोमर समाज के 14 दावेदार सामने आए थे। उनके बीच समन्वय स्थापित किया। इसके अलावा संगठन में मंडलम, ब्लॉक व सेक्टर स्तर पर अलग-अलग बैठकें लेकर सभी के सहयोग से जीत मिली।

ऐसा रहा प्रभार की सीटों पर विधायकों का प्रदर्शन
रवि जोशी की दिमनी सीट पर रविंद्रसिंह ने भाजपा के गिर्राजसिंह दंडोतिया को हराया है। डबरा सीट पर डॉ साधौ के साथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष व भीकनगांव विधायक झूमा सोलंकी ने कमान संभाली। मांधाता सीट पर प्रभाव के क्षेत्र अरुण यादव व बड़वाह विधायक सचिन बिरला पार्टी प्रत्याशी उत्तमपालसिंह हार गए। जबकि नेपानगर सीट पर भाजपा की सुमित्रा कास्डेकर के सामने रामकिशन पटेल को जीत नहीं दिलवा पाए। मुंगावली सीट पर पूर्व कृषि मंत्री सचिन यादव कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कन्हैया राम लोधी के लिए जनसंपर्क किया था। लेकिन यहां भाजपा के बृजेंद्रसिंह यादव से हार गए।

