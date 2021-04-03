पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:जिला अस्पताल में कायाकल्प की टीम आएगी कल, प्रबंधन का दावा 80 से ज्यादा मिलेंगे अंक

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • काया कल्प अभियान के तहत तीन सदस्यों की टीम आएगी

कायाकल्प अभियान के तहत शनिवार को जिला अस्पताल की परीक्षा है। तीन सदस्यीय टीम अस्पताल और ट्रामा सेंटर का निरीक्षण करेगी। टीम यदि संतुष्ट हुई और बेहतर अंक दिए तो अस्पताल का नाम प्रदेश में चमकेगा। इसके लिए प्रबंधन कई दिनों से तैयारी कर रहा है। गुरुवार को भी दिनभर काम किया गया। प्रबंधन ने 80 से ज्यादा अंकों का दावा किया है।

जिला अस्पताल में शनिवार को सागर डॉ. विपिन खटिक, भोपाल से डॉ. संदीप शर्मा सहित एक अन्य डॉक्टर की टीम निरीक्षण करने आएगी। अब तक अस्पताल ने सेल्फ और पियर असेसमेंट में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। अब फाइनल निरीक्षण में दम लगाया जा रहा है। कुछ माह पहले वर्चुअल रूप से हुए पियर असेसमेंट में अस्पताल को 70 से ज्यादा अंक मिले हैं। जबकि सेल्फ असेसमेंट में अस्पताल ने खुद को 80 से अधिक अंक दिए थे। अब फाइनल असेसमेंट में अस्पताल के प्रदर्शन को परखा जाएगा। जिला अस्पताल में पिछले चार सालों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है।

दो बार डेमो किया, झिझक दूर
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. डॉ. दिव्येश वर्मा ने बताया कि मेटरनिटी में अलग से माइनर ओटी बनाई है। साथ ही अन्य सुविधाएं भी जुटाई है। टीम के आने के पहले ही दो बार डेमो किया जा चुका है। इससे कर्मचारियों की झिझक दूर हो गई है।

ये होते हैं मुख्य बिंदु

  • मरीज के साथ व्यवहार व बेहतर इलाज
  • अस्पताल के आसपास की सफाई
  • साफ-सुथरी नालियां, मच्छरनाशक मशीन
  • भवन का उचित रखरखाव
  • अपशिष्ट पदार्थों की समुचित निकासी
  • बॉयोमेडिकल वेस्ट का उचित प्रबंधन
  • संक्रमण नियंत्रण की मजबूत व्यवस्था
  • प्रसूति कक्षों को स्वास्थ्य अनुकूल बनाना
