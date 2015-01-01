पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डामरीकरण की मांग:शहर से गुजर रहे स्टेट हाईवे पर धूल से बीमार हो रहे रहवासी

खरगोन44 मिनट पहले
  • हाईवे किनारे बसे रहवासी एसडीएम को देंगे ज्ञापन

सनावद शहर से इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे गुजर रहा है। कब्रिस्तान से त्रिकाेण चौराहे तक करीब 3 किमी के मार्ग किनारे निवास कर रहे लोग धूल के कारण बीमार हो रहे हैं। इस दो किमी मार्ग को दुरुस्त कर डामरीकरण की मांग को लेकर रहवासी एसडीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। शहर से गुजर रहे हाईवे को दुरुस्त करने के लिए लोगों ने कई बार विभाग को शिकायत दर्ज कराई लेकिन विभाग द्वारा हर बार आश्वासन देकर लोगों की समस्या का निराकरण नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए अब रहवासी सड़क पर उतरने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। वह सांकेतिक धरना प्रदर्शन कर हाईवे को दुरुस्त करने की मांग करेंगे। जाकिर हुसैन अमि ने बताया इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे पर इंदौर की ओर से गड्‌ढों का पैचवर्क कर दिया है लेकिन सनावद से गुजरते हाईवे पर बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे होने के बाद भी विभाग द्वारा डामरीकरण कर राहत नहीं दी जा रही है। इस मार्ग पर भारी वाहनों के गुजरने से हानिकारक धूल के गुबार उड़ते रहते हैं। इससे लोग बीमार हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया वर्तमान में कोरोना काल चल रहा है। ऐसे में धूल व ठंड के कारण हाईवे किनारे के लोगों को सांस जैसी परेशानी शुरू हो गई है। इससे लोगों में कोरोना अधिक फैलने का डर बना हुआ है। हाईवे को फोरलेन में बदलने की घोषणा हो चुकी है लेकिन इसके निर्माण में अभी लंबा समय लगेगा।

डामरीकरण नहीं तो करेंगे चक्काजाम
रहवासियों युगल व्यास, नीटू बग्गा, महेश बिरले, दीपक जायसवाल, धीरेंद्र सोलंकी, अजय जायसवाल ने बताया हाईवे से धूल हटाकर डामरीकरण किया जाना चाहिए। इस समस्या के निराकरण के लिए दो दिन में एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर सनावद में हाईवे का निरीक्षण कर संबंधित विभागों से काम कराने का आह्वान किया जाएगा। हाईवे पर काम जल्द न होने पर सांकेतिक विरोध प्रदर्शन, चक्काजाम, आंदोलन करेंगे।
सहयोग से भरे गड्‌ढे, धूल से निजात नहीं
हाईवे पर बारिश के दौरान बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे हो गए थे। इसके कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो रहे थे। साथ ही वाहनों में टूट-फूट अधिक हो रही थी। इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए लोगों के सहयोग से त्रिकोण चौराहे से कब्रिस्तान तक मुरम, गिट्‌टी डालकर गड्‌ढों को भरा गया था लेकिन हाईवे से भारी वाहन गुजरने के कारण मुरम व गिट्‌टी दिखाई नहीं दे रही है। पूरे हाईवे पर धूल ही धूल नजर आती है।

दुकानों पर लगाए प्लास्टिक के परदे
रहवासियों ने बताया हाईवे पर दिन भर इतनी अधिक धूल उड़ती है कि दुकान का सामान खराब हो जाता है। नई वस्तुएं पुरानी दिखाई देती है। इस समस्या के निराकरण के लिए सभी दुकानदारों ने प्लास्टिक के परदे लगा रखे हैं ताकि धूल दुकान में न आए। हाईवे किनारे के लोग घर के दरवाजे दिनभर बंद रखते हैं। इससे घर में धूल न जाए। लोगों ने बताया धूल के कारण अब घर भी कैद खाने जैसा लगने लगा है।

