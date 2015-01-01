पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मंडलेश्वर रोड पर 100 मीटर तक साढ़े 9 मीटर चौड़ी हो गई सड़क; अब लगेंगे पैवर व बनेगी नाली

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अतिक्रमण के कारण रुका था फुटपाथ व नाली निर्माण का काम, सीएमओ बोले- जल्द काम होगा

मंडलेश्वर रोड पर जल्द नाली व फुटपाथ निर्माण का काम शुरू होगा। अतिक्रमण के कारण करीब 5 साल से काम रुका हुआ था। इसको लेकर मंगलवार को राजस्व व नप अमले ने मुनादी करवाकर लोगों को स्वेच्छा से अतिक्रमण हटाने की चेतावनी दी थी। बुधवार को नप अमले को देख व्यापारियों ने खुद अपना अतिक्रमण हटा लिया। करीब 100 मीटर के रास्ते पर डिवाइडर के दोनों ओर साढ़े 9 मीटर सड़क चौड़ी हो गई।
सीएमओ ने कहा अब जल्द काम शुरू हो सकेगा। वर्ष 2013-14 में मुख्यमंत्री अधोसंरचना योजना के पहले चरण में जय स्तंभ चौराहे से मंडलेश्वर रोड तक डिवाइडर, जाली निर्माण व स्ट्रीट लाइट का काम हुआ। लेकिन अतिक्रमण के कारण पहले चरण में प्रस्तावित पैवर लगाने व नाली का काम बाकी रह गया था। नप ने पहले भी ओटले, टीनशेड व साइन बोर्ड हटाने मुनादी करवाई लेकिन कोई असर नहीं हुआ।
प्रशासन की सख्ती देख हटाए ओटले - एसडीएम संघप्रिय की मौजूदगी में मंगलवार को नप, राजस्व, लोक निर्माण विभाग व पुलिस अमले ने चूने की लाइन डाली। व्यापारियों से स्पष्ट कहा कि स्वेच्छा से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा तो सख्ती बरती जाएगी। प्रशासन का रुख देख बुधवार को जेसीबी लेकर अमले के पहुंचते ही व्यापारियों ने स्वेच्छा से टीनशेड, ओटले आदि हटाना शुरू कर दिया। सीएमओ संजय रावल ने बताया सड़क के दोनों ओर 9.5-9.5 मीटर अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है। दुकानदारों के स्वेच्छा से अतिक्रमण हटाने के प्रयास शुरू करने से अमले को कोई मशक्कत नहीं करना पड़ी।
फिर सड़क तक पहुंचा सामान व ठेले
नगर में पिछले दिनों प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ मुहिम शुरू की थी। इसके तहत सड़क तक पहुंचे दुकानों के सामान व ठेलों को हटाया गया था। लेकन कार्रवाई के कुछ दिनों बाद ही वापस सड़क तक दुकानों का सामान पहुंचने लगा है। ठेले व वाहन बेतरतीब तरीके से खड़े करने से आवागमन में दिक्कतें हो रही है। लोगों ने कहा नप को यातायात व्यवस्था काे लेकर स्थायी समाधान करना चाहिए।
कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी
^मंडलेश्वर रोड पर अतिक्रमण हटते ही नाली व पैवर लगाने का काम शुरू होगा। नगर के अन्य क्षेत्र में भी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई लगातार जारी रहेगी।
- संजय रावल, सीएमओ

ठेला व्यवसायी बोले- बस स्टैंड पर मिले स्थायी जगह

भीकनगांव | ठेला व्यवसायियों ने बस स्टैंड पर स्थायी जगह दिलाने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम ओमनारायणसिंह को ज्ञापन दिया। फल व चाय-नाश्ता बेचकर अपनी आजीविका चलाने वाले अक्षय वर्मा, अय्यूब खोकर, दिनेश पंचोली, मनोज वर्मा, जाफर खत्री, मोहसीन खान, शाहरुख खिलजी आदि ने कहा नप के कर्मचारी रोजाना उन्हें हटाने की धमकी देते हैं। पुलिस को बुलाकर बल प्रयोग किया जाता है। इसके कारण परिवार के भरण-पोषण में दिक्कत आ रही है। जबकि वे कई साल से बस स्टैंड पर व्यवसाय करते आ रहे है। परिषद के कर्मचारियों को निर्देशित कर समस्या के निराकरण के साथ स्थायी जगह दी जाए ताकि परिवार चलाने में परेशानी ना हो।

