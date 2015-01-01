पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक चौपाल:सनावद; हर गांव की समस्याओं का पंचायतों के माध्यम से हो रहा सर्वेक्षण

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं की जानकारी लेते विधायक सचिन बिरला।
  • कार्ययोजना बनाकर क्षेत्र के विकास की दिशा में उठाए जाएंगे कारगर कदम, लापरवाही पर होगी कार्रवाई

विधायक सचिन बिरला ने सोमवार को ग्राम कोटल्याखेड़ी, लोहारी, बांगरदा, धुलवाड़ा, लाल्याखेड़ी, मलगांव, सगड़ियांव, छापरा, जिरावट व दसोड़ा में विधायक चौपाल के माध्यम से ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनकर निराकरण किया। बिरला ने ग्राम पंचायतों के सचिवों को जनगणना रजिस्टर के आधार पर परिवारों के सर्वेक्षण के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा ग्रामों की समस्याएं चिन्हित करने के बाद सरकारी एजेंसियों से समन्वय स्थापित कर ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं का निदान किया जाएगा। विकास कार्यों व समस्याओं के निदान में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही या देरी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। ग्रामीणों से चर्चा कर सड़क, कुटीर, पेंशन, बीपीएल कार्ड, श्रमिक पंजीयन, लिफ्ट एरिगेशन, स्कूल, विद्युत ट्रांसफॉर्मर, सामुदायिक भवनों से जुड़ी समस्याओं के निदान के लिए संबंधित विभागों को निर्देश दिए। गुंजारी बस्ती को आबादी ग्राम घोषित कर लोहारी को पंचायत का दर्जा दिलाए जाने की बात कही।

बिरला ने कहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ग्रामों के प्रत्येक समाज को सामुदायिक भवन उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। ग्रामों को जोड़ने वाली सड़कों के निर्माण के प्रति आश्वस्त किया। ग्राम बांगरदा में क्षत्रिय ठाकुर समाज के सामुदायिक भवन का लोकार्पण भीकनगांव विधायक झूमा सोलंकी व विधायक सचिन बिरला ने किया। इस दौरान ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र पटेल, कमलेंद्रसिंह पंवार, सुरेंद्रसिंह पंवार, हुकुमसिंह पंवार, नरेंद्रसिंह पंवार, ताराचंद छालोत्रा, सरपंच दिनेश गवली सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

