शिकायत:सनावद; सड़क निर्माण में रेत की जगह मिट्‌टी का उपयोग, भाजपा ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
निर्माण सामग्री एकत्र स्थान पर लगा मिट्‌टी का ढेर।
  • जवाहर मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही को लेकर जताया विरोध

नगर के जवाहर मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण को लेकर कराए जा रहे निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही को लेकर सोमवार को भाजपा पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध जताते हुए पंचनामा बनाकर जिम्मेदार अफसरों से शिकायत की। इसके बाद नगर पालिका ने निर्माण कार्य के बेस बनाने के लिए उपयोग में लाई जाने वाली डस्ट की जगह मिट्‌टी के उपयोग पर रोक लगाने का आश्वासन देते हुए मिट्‌टी के ढेर को हटाने की बात कही। नगर के मुख्य मार्ग जवाहर मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। पिछले कई माह से कार्य रुक-रुक कर होने के कारण व्यापारी, दुकानदार, रहवासी व अन्य लोग परेशान हैं। कार्य में विलंब होने के कारण मार्ग पर अतिक्रमण फिर से होने लगा था। दुर्घटनाएं भी होने लगी। मार्ग के दूसरी ओर चौड़ीकरण कर सीमेंट रोड बनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए गिट्‌टी, डस्ट का बेस बनाया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री अधोसंरचना अंतर्गत बनने वाले मोरटक्का चौराहे से लेकर त्रिकोण चौराहे तक किए जा रहे जवाहर मार्ग के सड़क निर्माण का सौन्दर्यीकरण व निर्माण कार्य गुणवत्ता विहीन तरीके से किया जा रहा है। ठेकेदार द्वारा मनमानी करते हुए रेत व डस्ट की जगह पर मिट्टी का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है। निर्माण कंपनी के ठेकेदार की लापरवाही व गुणवत्ताविहीन सामग्री के कारण लोगों में आक्रोश है।

पंचनामा बनाकर विरोध जताते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।
पंचनामा बनाकर विरोध जताते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।

संग्रहण स्थान पर मिली मिट्टी, इंजीनियर ने की जांच
सोमवार को जानकारी मिली कि निर्माण कार्य में गिट्‌टी की डस्ट की जगह मिट्‌टी का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। निर्माण कार्य सामग्री का संग्रहण बाहेती पार्क के सामने किया जा रहा है। इस पर भाजपा पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां पर मिट्‌टी के ढेर लगे हुए थे। यही मिट्‌टी निर्माण कार्य में उपयोग की जा रही थी। संजय राठौर, प्रभात उपाध्याय व कमल बिरला ने बताया नगर के कई मार्गो का निर्माण एक ही कंपनी को दिया गया है। पूर्व में भी ठेकेदार द्वारा बनाई गई सड़के गुणवत्ताविहीन है। सड़क पर गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। धूल उड़ती है। जवाहर मार्ग के चौड़ीकरण के निर्माण कार्य में भी डस्ट की जगह मिट्‌टी मिलाई जा रही है। संग्रहण स्थान पर मिट्‌टी के ढेर लगे है। इसकी जानकारी सीएमओ की दी गई। नगर पालिका के उपयंत्री ने आकर मौका मुआयना कर कार्य रुकवाया। उन्होंने कहा उन्हे मिट्‌टी के उपयोग की जानकारी नहीं है। रविवार रात को ही यह मिट्‌टी लाई गई है। सुबह आकर देखा तो ठेकेदार को इसका उपयोग करने से मना कर दिया था। इस मटेरियल का उपयोग करने नहीं दिया जाएगा। ठेकेदार को यहां से मिट्‌टी के ढेर हटाने के लिए कहा गया है। पहले किए गए निर्माण कार्य में इस मिट्‌टी का उपयोग नहीं किया गया।

बनाया पंचनामा, आंदोलन की दी चेतावनी
नरेंद्र राठौर, श्याम पुरोहित, कपिल जटाले व दुर्गेश परिहार ने कहा संबंधित मामले का पंचनामा बनाया गया है। नगर पालिका को यह मिट्‌टी के ढेर हटाने का समय दिया गया है लेकिन 24 घंटे में यहां से मिट्‌टी के ढेर नहीं हटाए जाते है तो भाजपा नगर मंडल विरोध प्रदर्शन कर आंदोलन करेगा।

मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं था मामला
विवार को यह मिट्‌टी लाई गई थी। सुबह आकर देखने पर ठेकेदार को मिट्‌टी हटाने के लिए कहा गया। मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं था। मिट्‌टी के ढेर को हटाया जाएगा। सुबह ही रेत को देखकर रिजेक्ट कर दिया था। इसका उपयोग निर्माण कार्य के लिए नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। वापस भेजने के निर्देश ठेकेदार को दिए है।
आनंद त्रिपाठी, उपयंत्री नगर पालिका सनावद।

वरिष्ठ अफसरों से करेंगे शिकायत
ठेकेदार द्वारा मनमानी करते हुए गुणवत्ता विहीन तरीके से सड़क निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। पंचनामा बनाया गया है। पूरे मामले की शिकायत उच्च अधिकारियों से की जाएगी।
प्रभात उपाध्याय, पूर्व विधायक प्रतिनिधि।

