सफाईकर्मि:4 घंटे मनुहार के बाद काम पर लौटे सफाईकर्मी

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
वेतन व 10 हजार रुपए त्योहार अग्रिम की मांग को लेकर सफाईकर्मियों ने बुधवार सुबह सामूहिक हड़ताल शुरू कर दी। नगर में सफाई व्यवस्था ठप होने पर सीएमओ व नप उपाध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि ने सफाईकर्मियों से चर्चा की। 4 घंटे मनुहार व त्योहार अग्रिम किस्तों में भुगतान के आश्वासन के बाद सफाईकर्मी काम पर लौटे। वेतन व त्योहार अग्रिम को लेकर सफाईकर्मियों ने शनिवार को सीएमओ को आवेदन दिया था। इसके बाद सोमवार को एसडीएम, एसडीओपी सहित कलेक्टर कार्यालय पहुंचकर समस्या बताई थी। साथ ही मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर बुधवार से हड़ताल पर जाने की सूचना भी दी थी। बुधवार सुबह से सफाई का काम छोड़कर सफाईकर्मी नप परिसर में एकत्रित हुए। सफाई नहीं हुई देख सीएमओ मनोज गंगराड़े व उपाध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि नकुल कापसे ने सफाईकर्मियों से 4 घंटे चर्चा की। कापसे ने कहा नियमितिकरण वाले 40 कर्मचारियों को मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणानुसार 10 हजार रुपए त्योहार अग्रिम गुरुवार को खाते में डाल दिया जाएगा। अन्य सफाई कर्मियों को प्रति 3 माह में 4 किस्तों के माध्यम से यह राशि दी जाएगी। आश्वासन के बाद सफाईकर्मी वापस काम पर लौटे।
स्वच्छता रैंक हासिल करने अभियान जारी : जनवरी में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर रैंक हासिल करने के लिए नप तैयारी में जुटी है। पिछले 15 दिनों से नगर के विभिन्न वार्डों में सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। सीएमओ संजय रावल स्वयं निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। लोगों को शौचालय निर्माण के लिए भी प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। सीएमओ ने कहा मौजूदा समय में डेंगू की आशंका के चलते सभी वार्डों में डीडीटी पाउडर का छिड़काव व सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जनवरी माह में होने वाले सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर रैंक मिलने की उम्मीद है।
वाहक जनित रोग को रोकने को दिया प्रशिक्षण : कसरावद. सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वाहक जनित रोग
(वेक्टर बोर्न डिजीज) की रोकथाम को लेकर कार्यशाला हुई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डावर, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी डॉ. सुनील वर्मा, जिला वेक्टर बोर्न डिजीज कंट्रोल कंसल्टेंट जितेंद्र बघेल, जिला कुष्ठ अधिकारी डॉ. चंद्रजीत सांवले व बीएमओ डॉ. राकेश पाटीदार ने एएनएम, एमपीडब्ल्यू व सुपरवाइजर को प्रशिक्षण दिया। रोगों के लक्षण, उपचार व बचाव के तरीके बताए गए।
मंदिर निर्माण को देखा : मार्कंडेय संन्यास आश्रम ओंकारेश्वर के प्रणवानंदजी महाराज बुधवार को क्षेत्र में पहुंचे। उन्होंने लेपा पुनर्वास में निर्माणाधीन श्री राम मंदिर को लेकर जानकारी ली। महाराजश्री ने मंदिर निर्माण को ऐतिहासिक बताया। भारती दीदी ठाकुर सहित समिति से जुड़े सदस्य व ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

