सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट:एसडीएम बोले- हर सप्ताह व माह का वर्क शेड्यूल तैयार कर भिजवाएं

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
नगर में करोड़ों रुपए लागत से सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम चल रहा है लेकिन इसके निर्माण के लिए दी गई डेढ़ साल की समयावधि पहले ही समाप्त हो चुकी है। अब नवीन कार्य योजना की दृष्टि से कंपनी को नई टाइम लिमिट दी गई है। इसमें दिसंबर 21 तक सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम पूरा करना है लेकिन वर्तमान में भी पाइप लाइन खुदाई का ही काम चल रहा है। मंगलवार को एसडीएम मिलिंद ढोके ने इसका निरीक्षण कर हर माह का वर्क शेड्यूल तैयार कर भेजने के निर्देश दिए।
नगर में सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम अबेमा कंपनी मुंबई कर रही है। बारिश से पहले कुछ कॉलोनियों में पाइप लाइन डालने खुदाई की थी। पाइप डालने के बाद सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं करने और काम बंद होने से कॉलोनीवासियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। मप्र अर्बन डेवलपमेंट कंपनी ने निर्माण कंपनी को 18 माह का समय देकर काम पूरा करने को कहा है।
10 फीसदी ही हुआ है काम
एसडीएम ढोके ने सीएमओ राजेंद्र मिश्रा व सब इंजीनियर हिमांशु सिंह के साथ महालक्ष्मी नगर कॉलोनी में सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की लाइन खुदाई का काम देखा। कंपनी कर्मचारियों से कहा- सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का काम समय सीमा में पूरा करें। लोगों को समस्या न आए इसका विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए। इसके अलावा हर सप्ताह व माह में होने वाले काम का शेड्यूल तैयार कर कार्यालय भिजवाए ताकि वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को काम की गति से अवगत कराया जा सके। उपयंत्री सिंह ने बताया वर्तमान में छोटे-बड़े पाइप डालकर लाइन तैयार की जा रही है। फिलहाल 10 फीसदी काम हुआ है। 90% काम दिसंबर 21 के पहले पूरा कर कंपनी को देना है।

