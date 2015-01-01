पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराफा:बिना मास्क व भीड़ की दुकानें सील

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते जिलेभर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्व व पुलिस विभाग अलर्ट हो गया है। कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने राजस्व और नगरीय निकायों के अधिकारियों को बाजार का निरीक्षण कर बिना मास्क व फिजिकल दूरी का पालन नहीं करने पर चालानी कार्रवाई को कहा है। इसके चलते शनिवार को एसडीएम सत्येंद्रसिंह चौहान ने सराफा सहित अन्य बाजारों में निरीक्षण किया। यहां भीड़ की दुकानों पर 30 से ज्यादा चालान बनाए साथ ही लोगों को समझाइश दी। इसके अलावा बाजार में बिना मास्क के घुमने वाले 98 लोगों के चालान बनाए हैं। इसमें 9600 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला है। जिले की नगरीय निकायों सहित भीकनगांव व झिरन्या तहसील में कार्रवाई की गई। खरगोन, मंडलेश्वर एवं करही में राजस्व विभाग के अमले ने बाजार में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की है। करही में मास्क व फिजिकल दूरी का पालन नहीं करने पर 2 दुकानों को सील किया है। बड़वाह में बिना मास्क व सेनेटाइजर के बसों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की गई है।

कार्रवाई : कपड़ा व दवाई दुकानों काे किया सील
बाजार में बिना मास्क व दुकानों में फिजिकल दूर का पालन नहीं करने पर एसडीएम सत्येंद्रसिंह ने कार्रवाई की है। इसमें आरती मेडिकल, हर्ष गारमेंट्स, परफेक्ट मेंस वियर, कानपुर चप्पल सेल व सैमसंग मोबाइल दुकान पर नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर 4 दिनों के लिए सील किया है।

