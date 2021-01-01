पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला अस्पताल:12 दिन से बंद आईसीयू में कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों का बंद हुआ इलाज

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोपाल से यूनिट सुधारने इंजीनियर नहीं आए, बंद करने के आए आदेश

जिला अस्पताल में करीब एक करोड़ की लागत से बनाया आईसीयू 12 दिन से सेंट्रल लाइन में तकनीकी खराबी से बंद हैं। इस दौरान कई मरीजों को इंदौर भेजना पड़ा है। 4 गंभीर मरीजों में से 2 मरीजों की इंदौर में मौत हो गई। 17 जनवरी से बंद जिला अस्पताल के आईसीयू को सुधारने के लिए भोपाल से अब तक इंजीनियर नहीं आए। अब कोरोना मरीज नहीं होने का कारण बताकर आईसीयू बंद करने का आदेश आ गया है। स्वास्थ्य महकमा 1 फरवरी से अस्थायी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को हटाने की तैयारी में है। आदेश में तर्क है कि चूंकि अब कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज बहुत कम मिल रहे हैं। इसके चलते आईसीयू को तत्काल बंद किया जाए। यदि कोई मरीज की हालत गंभीर हो तो उसे तत्काल इंदौर रैफर किया जाए। 17 जनवरी को आईसीयू में अचानक तापमान बढ़ने के बाद 2 मरीजों को शिफ्ट करना पड़ा था। सेंट्रल एसी का सेंसर बंद होने से यूनिट बंद हो गई। इससे कोरोना का गंभीर मरीजों को परेशानी हुई। बिजली कर्मचारियों ने लाइन कैबल बदला, लेकिन सेंट्रल एसी चालू नहीं हुई। इसमें कंप्रेशर खराब निकला। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. दिव्येश वर्मा ने भोपाल के इंजीनियर को बुलाया, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं भेजे गए। अब सिविल सर्जन के पास कोविड सेंटर में आईसीयू बंद करने का आदेश मिल चुका है।

1 ही दिन दो मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम
पहला केस : गोगावां के गुजरी माता चौक के 81 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को गंभीर हालत में इंदौर रैफर किया था। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान 22 जनवरी को मौत हो गई थी।
दूसरा केस : गुलावड़ के 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की भी तबीयत बिगड़ी तो डॉक्टरों ने इंदौर रैफर किया। बुजुर्ग की 23 जनवरी को मौत हो गई।

10 माह का कोरोना : 68 दिन ही मिला इलाज
31 मार्च 2020 को पहला मरीज मिला था। उसके बाद से जनवरी तक 10 माह में सिर्फ 68 दिन गंभीर मरीजों को आईसीयू में इलाज मिला। 9 नवंबर को सांसद गजेंद्र पटेल ने गहन चिकित्सा ईकाई कक्ष (आईसीयू) का लोकार्पण किया था। आईसीयू को पहले से 3 माह देरी से शुरू किया था। क्योंकि भोपाल से 1 ही एजेंसी के कारण आईसीयू अगस्त-सितंबर में शुरू नहीं हो पाया। इसका प्रस्ताव अप्रैल में हो गया था।

सांस की हुई थी तकलीफ, कराया महंगा इलाज
मरीजों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। आईसीयू बंद होने से मरीज निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए। मजबूरी में महंगा इलाज लेना पड़ा। परिजनों का आरोप है कि यदि आईसीयू चालू होता तो उनकी हालत में सुधार होता। इंदौर में महंगा इलाज नहीं कराना पड़ता।

253 में से 197 को हटाया था, फिर होगी छंटनी
अप्रैल में डॉक्टर, नर्स, वार्डबॉय आदि 253 कर्मचारियों की अस्थायी नियुक्ति हुई थी। अक्टूबर में 197 कर्मचारियों को हटा दिया था। इसमें केवल 56 कर्मचारियों की जरूरी सेवाओं के लिए रखा था। अब उनका अनुबंध भी 31 जनवरी को खत्म हो रहा है। इसमें आधे कर्मचारियों की छुट्‌टी हो सकती है।

^ आईसीयू सेंटर एसी के कारण बंद हैं। इंजीनियरों को सुधारने के लिए पत्र भेजा था। अब भोपाल से आईसीयू ही बंद करने का आदेश मिले हैं। गंभीर मरीजों को इंदौर रैफर किया जाएगा। - डॉ. दिव्येश वर्मा, सिविल सर्जन

