पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शरद पूर्णिमा:शरद पूर्णिमा आज : 99.2% चमकीला होगा चांद, 11.56 घंटे की रहेगी अवधि

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शरद पूर्णिमा को 30 अक्टूबर का चांद 99.2% चमकीला होगा। यह पृथ्वी से 4 लाख किमी दूर होगा। इस बार के चंद्रमा की 11 घंटे 54 मिनट की अवधि है। खरगोन में चंद्रमा का उदय शुक्रवार शाम 5.22 बजे होगा। लालिमा लिया चांद क्षितिज पर कुछ बड़े रूप दिखेगा। नेशनल विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक शरद पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य पूर्णिमा के चांद की तरह चमकीला होकर 99.2% तक चमक बिखरेगा। यह आकाश में 11.56 घंटे रहकर सुबह 5.16 बजे अस्त हो जाएगा। जब चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से लगभग 3.60 लाख किमी रहता है ताे वह अधिक बड़ा और चमकीला दिखता है जिसे सुपरमून कहते हैं। इस शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा 406394 किमी दूरी पर होकर दिखाई देगा। सुपरमून के चांद की तुलना में 46 हजार किलोमीटर दूरी अधिक होने से यह सुपरमून से कम चमक देगा।

इसलिए उदित व अस्त होने पर छाती है लालिमा
नेशनल अवॉर्ड प्राप्त विज्ञान प्रसार सारिका घारू ने बताया चंद्रमा एक रात में रंग बदलता है और न आकार। उदय एवं अस्त के समय चंद्रमा की किरणें पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में अधिक दूरी तय करती हैं जिससे बाकी रंग ताे बीच में खो जाते हैं केवल लालिमा हमारी आंखाें तक आती है। इसके अलावा उदय एवं अस्त के समय चंद्रमा काे देखते समय हमारे सामने पृथ्वी पर स्थित इमारत, पहाड़, पेड़ आदि दिखाई देते हैं। जिन्हें साथ देखने पर हमें लगता है चंद्रमा का गाेला बड़ा हैं। यह आंखाें का भ्रम या इलुजन हाेता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित बसंत सोनी के मुताबिक अधिकमास की पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य पूर्णिमा से चमकदार होगा। समुद्र मंथन में निकले 14 रत्नों में से 1 हैं चंद्र देव। वे प्रत्यक्ष देव हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात खीर को रखने से मानसिक कष्टों से छुटकारा मिलता है। चंद्रमा की 16 कलाएं होती हैं। शास्त्रों में बताया चंद्र कलाओं की तरह मनुष्य जीवन में बदलाव आते रहते हैं।

चंद्रमा उदय व अस्त का समय
शहर उदय अस्त
खंडवा 5.18 बजे 5.12 बजे
बुरहानपुर 5.19 बजे 5.13 बजे
खरगोन 5.22 बजे 5.16 बजे
बड़वानी 5.24 बजे 5:18 बजे
भोपाल 5.13 बजे 5.08 बजे
इंदौर 5.20 बजे 5.15 बजे
नोट- (नेशनल विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें