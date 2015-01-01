पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:7 दिन खुली रहेंगी दुकानें, नहीं होगी कार्रवाई

खरगोन
  • पहले हर सप्ताह बुधवार को रहता था अवकाश, दुकानदारों को स्वयं ही तय करना होगा श्रमिकों का अवकाश

शहर में प्रत्येक बुधवार को सभी प्रकार की दुकानें बंद रखने का प्रावधान था। ऐसे में किसी व्यापारी द्वारा दुकान खुली होने पर कार्रवाई की जाती थी लेकिन अब इस नियम में बदलाव किया गया है। अब सातों दिन दुकान खुली रहेगी। इसके लिए श्रम विभाग ने आदेश भी जारी कर दिया है। इसके बाद अब दुकानदारों पर दुकान खोलने को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी। श्रम विभाग के लेबर इस्पेक्टर सपन गौरे ने बताया श्रम विभाग के आयुक्त ने आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें सप्ताह में एक दिन दुकान रखने के प्रावधान में छूट दी गई है। इसके तहत सनावद शहर में बुधवार को दुकान बंद कराने का नियम भी समाप्त हो गया है। अब दुकानदार सातों दिन दुकान खुली रख सकते हैं। वह उसनकी स्वेच्छा से बंद कर सकते हैं। उन पर दुकान बंद कराने को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी। शहर में फरवरी 2020 से इस नियम का पालन कराया जा रहा था। इसके पीछे दुकान में काम करने वाले श्रमिकों को सप्ताह में एक दिन अवकाश देकर आराम दिया जा सके। कई दुकानदार श्रमिकों से पूरे सप्ताह काम कराते थे। इससे श्रमिकों को आराम नहीं मिल पाता था। श्रमिकों के हक व कानून का पालन कराने के लिए सभी दुकानदारों से सहमति जताकर बुधवार बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। इसका पालन कराया जा रहा था। इसके तहत दुकानें खुली होने पर करीब 15 से 20 दुकानदारों के प्रकरण भी बनाए गए थे।

अब दुकानदार तय करेंगे कर्मचारियों का अवकाश
लेबर इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया मप्र दुकान व स्थापना अधिनियम 1958 की धारा 13 के प्रावधान से सशर्त (प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को नियोक्ता द्वारा संवेतनिक साप्ताहिक अवकाश प्रदान किया जाएगा।) छूट प्रदान की गई है। इसके तहत अब दुकानदार स्वयं ही संवेतनिक कर्मचारियों को अवकाश देगा। जिससे उन्हें दुकान भी बंद नहीं करनी होगी। वह प्रत्येक कर्मचारियों को अलग-अलग अवकाश प्रदान कर सकता है।

कर्मचारियों की शिकायत पर होगी कार्रवाई
लेबर इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया नियमों में बदलाव के कारण दुकानदार ही कर्मचारियों को अवकाश देंगे। अगर कोई दुकानदार कर्मचारियों को अवकाश न देकर पूरे सप्ताह काम कराता है। या अवकाश देने पर उनका वेतन काटा जाता है तो कर्मचारी इसकी शिकायत श्रम विभाग में कर सकता है। इसकी शिकायत के आधार पर संबंधित दुकानदार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। श्रमिकों को उनका हक दिलाया जाएगा।

सफाई का रखें ख्याल, बाल मजदूर हैं प्रतिबंधित
उन्होंने बताया होटलों व छोटी दुकानों पर काम के लिए छोटे बच्चों को रखा जाता है। इसके लिए दुकानों का सतत निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत अगर होटलों पर 18 साल से कम आयु के बच्चे काम करते पाए गए तो संबंधित दुकानदार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दुकानदारों को हिदायत भी दी गई है। दुकानों पर साफ सफाई का ध्यान रखा जाए ताकि गंदगी से बीच मजदूर काम न करें। उसकी सूचना का ध्यान रखा जा सके।

मुख्य बाजार में बंद थी दुकान, फेरी वाले बेच रहे थे सामान
मुख्य बाजार में दुकानें बंद होने से मार्ग पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहता था। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए फेरी वाले फूटपाथ पर दुकान लगाकर सामान बेचते थे। इस संबंध में लेबर इंस्पेक्टर ने कहा फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वाले व्यापारी हमारी जिम्मेदारी में नहीं आते हैं। यह काम नगर पालिका का है। वहीं इन फुटपाथ व्यापारियों का पंजीयन कर दुकानें लगाने की परमिशन देते हैं। इसके लिए वहीं देखरेख व व्यवस्था करते हैं।

3 ग्रेड पर कपास खरीदने की मांग, किसानों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

सनावद | भारतीय किसान संघ मालवा प्रांत तहसील सनावद इकाई ने कमिशनर संभाग कार्यालय के नाम भारतीय कपास निगम द्वारा कपास खरीदी केंद्रों पर एबीसी ग्रेड अनुसार कपास खरीदने की मांग लेकर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन के माध्यम से पदाधिकारियों ने बताया 21 नवबंर को भारतीय किसान संघ निमाड क्षेत्र के पांच जिले कपास उत्पादक खरगोन, खंडवा, बड़वानी, धार व बुरहानपुर के किसानों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें भारतीय कपास निगम ने कपास खरीदी के बारे में चर्चा की। जिसमें कई अनियमितता पाई गई। जिसे ठीक करने के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपा। भारतीय कपास निगम ने कपास खरीदी में ए ग्रेड कपास खरीदा जा रहा है। जिसके साथ बी व सी ग्रेड के कपास को भी खरीदा जाएं। भारतीय कपास निगम द्वारा कपास खरीदा जा रहा है। जिसमें व्यापारियों द्वारा कपास बेचा जा रहा है जिसकी जांच आर्थिक अपराध अन्वेशन ब्यूरो द्वारा की जाएं। कपास खरीदी केंद्रों पर आगे भ्रष्टाचार न हो इसके लिए तहसीलदार की अध्यक्षता में मंडी सचिव व किसान संघ के सदस्यों की एक निगरानी समिति बनाई जाएं। जिन किसानों का कपास सीसीआई ने नहीं खरीदा है। जिससे किसानों को घाटा गया। उस घाटे की भरपाई शासन द्वारा भावांतर योजना में की जाएं। पदाधिकारियों ने बताया समस्याओं के निराकरण ना होने पर आंदोलन के प् जवाबदारी शासन प्रशासन की रहेगी।

एक महीने से एटीएम बंद, उपभोक्ता परेशान
बलवाड़ा | ग्राम में पिछले एक माह से अधिक समय से बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का एटीएम बंद होने ग्राहकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एटीएम इंदौर इच्छापुर हाईवे पर होने के कारण आसपास के क्षेत्रों के अलावा हाइवे से निकलने वाले वाहन चालक एसटीएम से रुपए निकालते हैं लेकिन एटीएम बंद रहता है। ग्राम में लगे एटीएम के अलावा 18 किमी दूर बड़वाह में ही जाकर एटीएम की सुविधा मिलती है। इस संबंध में शाखा प्रबंधक निर्मल पाटीदार से चर्चा की गई तो उन्होंने कहा वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को इसके खराब होने की सूचना 28, 29 अगस्त व 11 नवंबर को मेल के माध्यम से की थी। विभाग ने संबंधित कांटेक्टर को इसकी सूचना दे दी थी। कांटेक्टर ने एक बार इंजीनियरों को भेजकर इसे दिखाया था लेकिन एटीएम चालू नहीं हुआ।



