खगोलीय घटना:मोठापुरा में रात में 11.30 बजे दिखा, 17 तक बादल न हो तो देख पाएंगे

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
  • बादलों में से मुश्किल से दिखी उल्का की बौछार

बादलों से घिरे आसमान में उल्का बौछारे नहीं बड़े पैमाने पर नहीं दिख पाई। मोठापुरा गांव में विज्ञान शिक्षक नरेंद्र कर्मा विद्यार्थियों व ग्रामीणों के साथ उत्सुकता से आसमान की तरफ नजर लगाए रहे। मंगलवार रात इक्का-दुक्का जगह उल्का बौछार दिखाई दी।

शिक्षक ने बताया आसमान में पूर्व दिशा में रात 10 बजे बाद कुछ बादल छंटने के बाद तारों के दिखने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ। विद्यार्थी व ग्रामीणों को पहले ही खगोलीय घटनाक्रम के बारे में बता दिया गया था। उनमें 14 दिसंबर से ही जिज्ञासा बनी हुई थी। धुंध के बावजूद रात 11.30 बजे तक उल्का दिखाई दी, जो टूटते तारे जैसी थीं।

शिक्षक के मुताबिक उल्का जेमिनी तारामंडल के पास से आते दिख रही थी। सभी विद्यार्थी उत्सुकता से आसमान की ओर नजारा देख रहे थे। धुंध के कारण 10 से 12 उल्काओं की बौछारों को ही देख पाए। रात 12.30 बजे फिर मौसम खराब हो गया। तारे आंखों से ओझल हो गए। इस सुंदर खगोलीय घटना की दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से शुरुआत हुई। 13 व 14 दिसंबर की रात उल्का बौछार चरम पर थी। यदि मौसम साफ होता है तो खगोलीय घटनाक्रम आसानी से देख पाते। अभी 17 दिसंबर तक देखा जा सकता है।

जेमिनीड्स मिटिओर शाॅवर

यह 3200 पाइथन ऐस्टेरोइड (क्षुद्र गृह) के कारण हो रहा है। जो चट्टानों से बना है। यह हर 1.4 साल में सूर्य का चक्कर लगाता है। भ्रमण में सूर्य के काफी करीब आने से गर्मी के कारण इसमें जमा गैस व कण बिखरने लगते हैं और एक पूंछ का निर्माण हो जाता है। जब यह धरती से गुजरती है तो पूंछ में मौजूद कण पृथ्वी के वातावरण की ओर गिरने लगते हैं। बौछारे जेमिनी तारामंडल की ओर से पृथ्वी पर आती दिखती है। वास्तव में पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में कोई कण प्रवेश करता है तो वह अत्यधिक घर्षण से जलने लगता है।

नाटक से समझाया वैज्ञानिक नजरिए का विकास

कर्मा ने बताया मुकुट पहनाकर सूर्य, बुध ,पृथ्वी, मंगल व पाइथन ऐस्टेरोइड की भूमिका समझाई। उन्हें ग्रहों के जैसा सूर्य का चक्कर लगवाया गया। पाइथन ऐस्टेरोइड की धूल कणों व चट्टानों को पृथ्वी पर गिरने को समझाने के लिए फूलों का प्रयोग किया। विज्ञान शिक्षण से बच्चों को व्यावहारिक ज्ञान देने से बच्चों मे रटने की प्रवृति कम होती है व वैज्ञानिक नजरिए का विकास होता है।

