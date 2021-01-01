पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भय से मुक्ति, आश्रय व विवेक देती है श्रीमद भागवत

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
  • साली मोहल्ला में आयोजित भागवान कथा के पहले दिन पं. तरुण शुक्ल ने कथा का महात्म्य बताया

महिला मंडल के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार से साली मोहल्ला में भागवत कथा शुरू हुई। पहले दिन खेतिया के पं. तरुण भाई शुक्ल ने व्यासपीठ से कथा महात्म्य सुनाते हुए कहा भागवत आश्रय व विवेक देती है। इससे अज्ञात दूर होकर संसार के भय से मुक्ति मिलती है। कथा का सेवन करने से इंद्रियों की भोग वासना छूटती है। इसके श्रवण से अंतरात्मा शुद्ध होती है। शुद्धि से मिली प्रीति पावन करती है। वह प्रभु को प्रसन्न करती है। इन सभी का साधन भागवत रूप बताया गया है। यह वस्तुतः भक्त, भक्ति व भगवान का प्रतिपादन करने वाला शास्त्र है। महात्म्य को जानने वाली भक्ति ही सच्ची है। क्योंकि महात्म्य
जानने से ज्ञान प्राप्त होता है। तभी वह फल देती है।
भागवत का महात्म्य ना सुनने पर कथा में प्रवेश नहीं मिलता। जिस तरह परिचय से मानव व भविष्य की पहचान होती है उसी तरह कथा को श्रवण करने से पहले इस ग्रंथ का परिचय सुनना आवश्यक है। बड़ी संख्या में महिला-पुरुष श्रद्धालु मौजूद थे।
शिव-पार्वती विवाह : सज रहे भोले बाबा निराले झूले में

बिस्टान | टांटिया मोहल्ला में आयोजित भागवत कथा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को व्यासपीठ से बाल संत दीपिका व्यास ने शिव-पार्वती विवाह का प्रसंग सुनाया। उन्होंने कहा शिवजी अलख निरंजन है। उनको रिझाने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि भगवान शिव सरल व सहज भक्तिभाव से ही भक्तों को मिल जाते है। मनुष्य का पुण्योदय होने पर भगवान शिव-माता पार्वतीजी का विवाह देखने व प्रसंग सुनने को मिल पाता है। कथा सुनने से मनुष्य के पाप नष्ट होते है। कथा के दौरान नानाखेड़ा उज्जैन के जितेंद्र व्यास ने “”सज रहे भोले बाबा निराले झूले में...’ सुनाया तो श्रद्धालु श्रोताओं के कदम थिरकने लगे। शिव-पार्वती विवाह का सजीव चित्रण किया गया। बुधवार को जड़भरत की कथा सुनाई जाएगी।

