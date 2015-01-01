पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नहरों में उग गई झाड़ियां, 3 साल से एक बार भी नहीं हुई मरम्मत और सफाई

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • खंगवाड़ा इकाई में अब तक नहीं छोड़ा नहरों में पानी, किसानों को बोवनी के लिए आ रही परेशानी

किसानों को फसल पर्याप्त पानी देने व बोवनी के लिए गांवों तक नहर के माध्यम से पानी पहुंचाया गया है लेकिन अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण किसानों को नहरों के माध्यम से पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कई स्थानों पर घटिया निर्माण होने से नहर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है तो कई पर सालों से सफाई नहीं होने से नहरों में ही झाड़ियां उग गई है। इससे किसानों को बोवनी करने के लिए पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। किसानों ने नहरों में पानी छोड़ने की मांग की है। शहर से करीब 8 किमी दूर चित्रमोड़ गांव में इंदिरा सागर परियोजना की नहर से किसानों को पानी पहुंचाया जा रहा है। खंगवाड़ा इकाई के तहत 5 गांवों में नहरों का पानी सप्लाय होता है। इसमें खुड़गांव, खंगवाड़ा, अजरुद, चित्रमोड़ व राजपुरा शामिल हैं। इन गांवों से गुजर रही नहरों में इस साल बोवनी के लिए अब तक पानी नहीं छोड़ा गया है। इससे किसान गेहूं व चने की बोवनी कर पानी नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। इससे किसानों के सामने चिंता बनी हुई है। किसानों ने बताया खंगवाड़ा इकाई की नहरों में गुणवत्ताहीन काम किया गया है। लापरवाही के कारण जगह-जगह नहर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है, जिससे किसानों को पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

तीन साल से नहीं हुई मरम्मत, नहीं हुई सफाई
महेश व तिलोकचंद्र ने बताया खंगवाड़ा इकाई की नहरों की ओर अफसर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। जिसके कारण नहर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया इस क्षेत्र की नहरों की करीब तीन साल से मरम्मत नहीं हुई है। न ही सफाई हो रही है। जिससे नहरों में झाड़ियां उग गई है। क्षतिग्रस्त नहरों से पानी बाहर ही बह जाता है। नहरों की सफाई न होने से कचरा के कारण बीच में ही पानी रुक जाता है। आगे के किसानों को पानी नहीं मिल पाता है। जिसके लिए किसान स्वयं ही नहरों से कचरा हटाते हैं ताकि वहां तक पानी पहुंच सके।

खुड़गांव में अब तक नहीं मिला नहरों का पानी
किसान राधेश्याम ने बताया खंगवाड़ा इकाई के तहत खुडगांव में भी नहरों का निर्माण करीब 5 पहले कराया गया था। नहर निर्माण से किसान खुश थे कि अब फसलों को पानी देकर अच्छी उपज पैदा की जाएगी लेकिन जब से नहर का निर्माण हुआ है तब से लेकर आज तक नहरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा है। जिससे शासन की योजना के लाखों रुपए बर्बाद हो रहे हैं। और किसानों को पानी भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। किसानों ने पानी नहीं आने की समस्या को लेकर कई बार शिकायत की लेकिन अब तक निराकरण नहीं किया गया। किसानों ने अफसरों से पानी छोड़ने की मांग की है।

नालों में व्यर्थ बह जाता है पानी
किसानों ने बताया नहरों के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से नहरों का पानी व्यर्थ ही बह जाता है। कई बार कचरा होने से नहर का पानी रुक जाता है। जो खेत में न घुसे इस लिए किसान नहर के पानी को नालों में छोड़ देते हैं। किसानों ने बताया नहर की सफाई हो जाए तो जरुरतमंद किसानों को नहरों से पर्याप्त पानी मिल सकता है।

हर साल नहरों को
साफ करने के लिए मिलती है राशि
किसानों ने बताया हर क्षेत्र की नहरों की सुरक्षा के लिए समिति का निर्माण किया गया है। जो नहरों की देखरेख करती है। इस समिति को हर साल नहरों को साफ करने के लिए राशि दी जाती है। जिससे नहरों की मरम्मत व साफ सफाई की जा सके लेकिन नहरों की मरम्मत नहीं की जाती है। इससे शासन की राशि बर्बाद हो रही है। कई स्थानों पर तो राशि नहीं दी जाती है।
नंदगांव में हर साल नहर क्षतिग्रस्त होने से खेतों में भर जाता है पानी
क्षेत्र के किसानों ने बताया नंदगांव मार्ग से निकल रही नहर एक स्थान पर कई सालों से क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है। इस नहर के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से आसपास के करीब 20 से अधिक किसानों के खेतों में पानी जमा हो जाता है। पूरी फसल जलमग्न हो जाती है। जिसके निराकरण के लिए हर साल किसान अफसरों से शिकायत करते हैं लेकिन उनकी समस्या का निराकरण अब तक नहीं किया गया।

