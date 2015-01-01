पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कपड़ा व्यवसायी:सड़क दुर्घटना में कपड़ा व्यवसायी के बेटे की मौत, गंभीर घायल नाती को किया इंदौर रैफर

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाईदूज मनाकर लौट रहे थे मामा भांजे, जामन्या होदड़िया के बीच सड़क पर मुरुम का ढेर लगने से हुई घटना

कपड़ा व्यवसायी का बेटा अपने भांजे के साथ जामन्या बहन के घर भाई दूज मना कर करही लौट रहा था। जामन्या होदड़िया के बीच सड़क पर पड़े मुरुम के ढेर से बाइक उछल गई। जिसके कारण मामा भांजे गंभीर से घायल हो गए। दोनों को इंदौर लेकर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में कपड़ा व्यवसायी के बेटे ने दम तोड़ दिया। ये हादसा सड़क ठेकेदार अयान कंस्ट्रक्शन की लापरवाही से माना जा रहा है। जिसने बीच सड़क पर मुरुम पड़ी छोड़ दी है। नगर के कपड़ा व्यवसायी चंपालाल ग्वालवंशी के छोटे विवेक कालू (33) अपनी बड़ी बहन के यहां जामन्या भाई दूज मनाने के लिए गया था। रात 10.30 बजे विवेक अपने भांजे विनीत सुभाष पटेल निवासी जामन्या के साथ बाइक पर करही अपने घर लौट रहा था। रास्ते में जामन्या होदड़िया के बीच मुख्य सड़क पर मुरुम का ढेर होने से बाइक मुरुम के ढेर से करीब 10 फिट ऊपर उछल गई। नीचे गिरने के कारण दोनों को गंभीर चोट आई। सूचना मिलते ही परिजन दोनों को उपचार के लिए इंदौर लेकर निकले लेकिन रास्ते मे विवेक की मौत हो गई। भांजे विनीत को इंदौर के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। घटना की जानकारी स्थानीय थाने पर दी। पुलिस ने मंगलवार सुबह करही प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर विवेक का पीएम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंपा गया। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच में लिया। डेढ़ माह से सड़क पर पड़ा है मुरुम का ढेर जामन्या के ग्रामीणों ने बताया करही सोमाखेड़ी मार्ग का सड़क निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। कार्य जामन्या में चल रहा है। सड़क ठेकेदार ने गांव से एक किमी दूर मुख्य सड़क पर डेढ़ माह से मुरुम का ढेर लगा रखा है। जिसके कारण वाहन चालक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते हैं लेकिन सड़क ठेकेदार ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। लापरवाही बरतने पर सड़क ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई होना चाहिए। सड़क पर मुरुम का ढेर होने के कारण चार पहिया वाहन बड़ी मुश्किल से निकलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें