पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नकली नोट:दूध, किराना व पेट्रोल पंप पर नकली नोट खपाए, बैंक में नोट जांचने में ज्यादा सख्ती

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में दो जगह से 32 लाख से ज्यादा के नकली नोट व सामग्री पकड़ने के बाद पुलिस अब शहर से लेकर फलियों तक जांच कर रही है। आरोपियों ने नाई, दूध वाले, किराना दुकान, पेट्रोल पंप आदि पर नोट खपाए हैं। नकली नोट के दो मामलों में अब तक पुलिस ने 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसमें बलकवाड़ा पुलिस ने जितेंद्र पिता रामप्रसाद (23) निवासी आनंदीखेड़ी थाना नलखेड़ा जिला आगर मालवा, नरेंद्र पिता अमरसिंह (39) निवासी बमनाला, संजय पिता चतरसिंह (30) निवासी ललनी थाना भीकनगांव, साहिल पिता पवन पंवार (20) निवासी बोरगांव बुजुर्ग थाना पंधाना, विजय उर्फ कान्हा पिता बदामसिंह (28) निवासी ग्राम टेमरनी थाना गोगावां व जितेंद्र के मामा जगदीश निवासी इंदौर को पकड़ा था। इसके बाद बमनाला सरपंच कैलाश गोलकर के बेटे प्रवीण (30) निवासी भील मोहल्ला व पप्पू पिता सुपड़िया भील (35) निवासी ग्राम ललनी को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके अलावा इंदौर एसटीएफ टीम ने विशाल ठाकुर निवासी 206 पंडित दिनदयाल उपाध्याय नगर, पवन बौरासी व आशीष चौधरी दोनों निवासी शिप्रा उज्जैन व करण चौहान निवासी दौलत नगर धार, संजय वैष्णव उर्फ जय व रोमिया उर्फ शुभम विश्वकर्मा निवासी धार फरार हो गए थे। आरोपियों से 1 लाख 93 हजार 400 रुपए के नकली नोट पकड़े थे। सर्तकता : एलडीएम बोले- मैनेजर जांचकर लें नोट नकली नोट मामला सामने आने के बाद बैंक मैनेजर भी अलर्ट हो गए हैं। वह कैशियर सहित अन्य कर्मचारियों को नकली नोट की जांच करने को कहा है। इसमें शंका होने पर नोट की जांच की जा रही है। एलडीएम संदीप सुरेश ने बताया कि बैंक मैनेजर जांचने के बाद ही नोट ले रहे हैं। ^ जिलेभर में नकली नोट खपाने की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद जांच की जा रही है। आरोपियों के अनुसार उन्होंने दूध वाले, नाई, किराना, पेट्रोल पंप आदि जगह नोट दिए हैं। इनकी जानकारी जुटा रहे हैं। -जितेंद्रसिंह पंवार, एएसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser