शुद्धता के लिए:विद्यार्थी सीखेंगे खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट की जांच

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • 2 दिसंबर को शहर पहुंचेगी चलित प्रयोगशाला, स्कूलों में प्रशिक्षण मिलेगा

खाद्य पदार्थों की तत्काल जांच रिपोर्ट मिलेगी। खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट की जागरुकता की दिशा में शासन स्तर पर पहल की है। इसके लिए चलित प्रयोगशाला आवंटित की गई है। खरगोन में 2 दिसंबर को चलित प्रयोगशाला पहुंचेगी। स्कूल व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को मिलावट के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम होगा। इसमें मिलावट जांचने के साथ परीक्षण के अन्य तरीकों के बारे में बताया जाएगा। साथ ही खाद्य अधिनियम, नियम व विनियमों के प्रावधान की जानकारी दी जाएगी। इंदौर संभाग प्रयोगशाला के भ्रमण और नोडल अधिकारी की नियुक्ति तथा वाहन संचालन के लिए संभागायुक्त डॉ. पवन शर्मा ने संभाग के सभी जिलों को पत्र के माध्यम से अवगत करा दिया है। थोक 250 व फुटकर 20 क्विंटल रख सकेंगे प्याज : शनिवार को खरगोन मंडी सभागृह में प्याज के थोक व फुटकर व्यापारियों के साथ जिला आपूर्ति अधिकारी नुज़हत बकाई ने बैठक की। इसमें प्याज व्यापारियों को मप्र प्याज व्यापारी आदेश 2020 के प्रावधानों की जानकारी दी। आपूर्ति अधिकारी ने विशेष थोक व्यापारी के लिए प्याज की अधिकतम स्टॉक सीमा 250 क्विं. व फुटकर व्यापारी की अधिकतम सीमा 20 क्विंटल रखी जाने की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्याज का क्रय-विक्रय व विक्रय के लिए संग्रहण के सुसंगत लेखे, दैनिक स्टॉक पंजी, क्रय-विक्रय के पक्के बीजक, मंडी रसीद रखने व निरीक्षण में मांगे जाने पर प्रस्तुत करने, पाक्षिक व मासिक जानकारी कार्यालय को भेजने व विक्रय के लिए रखे प्याज को विक्रय करने से इंकार नही कर सकेंगे। बैठक में वरिष्ठ उद्यान अधिकारी पीएस बड़ोले, रामवीर किरार, बीएस जमरे सहित व्यापारी उपस्थित हुए।

10 रुपए में खाद्य पदार्थों की होगी जांच
चलित वाहन प्रयोगशाला में आम उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा खाद्य पदार्थों की शुद्धता तत्काल जांच भी 10 रु. के शुल्क पर की जा सकेगी। इंदौर संभागायुक्त ने इस वाहन के संचालन और कार्य पद्धति के बारें में जिले के खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी को प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है, जो वाहन से संबंधित तमाम जानकारी संभागायुक्त को प्रतिवेदन के रूप में प्रस्तुत करेंगे।

