पर्यावरण:2019 में हलकी बारिश में दब गए थे सूक्ष्म कण, इस साल दिवाली पर ज्यादा प्रदूषण

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले साल 65.3 की तुलना में 110.2 औसत रही एक्यूआई, इस साल 35 एक्यूआई की कमी आई

मध्य प्रदेश प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने खरगोन शहर की दीपावली पर हवा की गुणवत्ता की रिपोर्ट जारी कर दी है। इसके मुताबिक इस दीपावली पर पिछले साल से ज्यादा वायु प्रदूषण हुआ है। शहर में 24 घंटे की औसत हवा की गुणवत्ता के सूचकांक का मीटर 110.2 एक्यूआई (एअर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) पर रहा। यह वैज्ञानिक भाषा में स्वास्थ्य के लिए पाॅल्यूटेड (मध्यम) मानी जा रही है। यह मानक हवा के शुद्धता के मानक का अच्छा व संतोषजनक के बाद तीसरा मध्यम स्तर है। पिछले साल दीपावली पर हलकी बारिश हुई थी। इसलिए धूल के सूक्ष्म तत्व व पटाखों से उत्पन्न सल्फर व नाइट्रोजन डाईऑक्साइड तत्व दब गए थे। बोर्ड के वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है वायु प्रदूषण का यह स्तर पिछले साल से जरूर अधिक है लेकिन 2018 के प्रदूषण स्तर से यह बेहतर है। कम पटाखों के कारण प्रदूषण के स्तर में सुधार आया है।

7 महीने में लगभग ढाई गुना बढ़ा स्तर
लॉकडाउन में अप्रैल माह में शहर की हवा का एक्यूआई 46 स्तर का था। इस स्तर की हवा स्वास्थ्यवर्धक मानी जाती है। 7 माह बाद नवंबर में हवा का स्तर 64.7 एक्यूआई बढ़कर 15 नवंबर 110.2 एक्यूआई स्तर का हो गया। हालांकि यह पिछले दो माह मध्यम श्रेणी की ही है। हवा के सूक्ष्म कणों में पिछले साल की तुलना में सल्फर डाईआक्साइड लगभग तीन गुना व नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड दोगुना स्तर पार कर गई है। ये सांस संबंधी बीमारियों के मरीजों के लिए खतरनाक है।

सड़कें उखड़ी, नहीं लेते सुध, ऐसी लापरवाही पर पढि़ए ...ग्राउंड रिर्पोट

सीवरेज व जल आवर्धन योजना के काम के अलावा नियमित सड़कों के सुधार व मरम्मत में भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। जैतापुर के वार्ड 7 स्थित माली मोहल्ला में 2 दिन पहले पाइप लाइन फूटने पर सुधार हुआ। क्षेत्र के रितेश राजकुले बताते हैं लोगों ने तत्काल रिपेयरिंग को कहा, लेकिन अनदेखी की गई। लापरवाह ढंग से खुदाई से हादसे हो रहे हैं। ऐसे शहरभर में कई काम अधूरे हैं। उनसे उड़ रही धूल से 30 एक्यूआई का स्तर बढ़ रहा है।

दीपावली पर ऐसी थी हवा
पैरामीटर 2019 2020
पीएम-10 65.32 110.2
पीएम 2.5 29.1 95.5
SO2 7 25.3
NO2 18.5 35.6
नोट- (24 घंटे की औसत रिपोर्ट, मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड इंदौर के मुताबिक)

2018 से कम था प्रदूषण
^ पिछले साल की तुलना में वायु प्रदूषण कुछ ज्यादा रहा है। पिछले साल बारिश के कारण वायु प्रदूषण कम था। 2018 की तुलना में वायु प्रदूषण में कमी आई है।
- डा. दिलीप वागेला, क्षेत्रीय प्रयोगशाला प्रभारी मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड इंदौर

