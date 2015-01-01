पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अश्लील मैसेज भेजने वाले शिक्षक ने मांगी जमानत, 7 छात्राओं ने दर्ज कराई आपत्ति

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोर्ट ने मामले की गंभीरता देख आरोपी को जेल भेजा, ग्रामीणों ने पद से हटाने की उठाई मांग

छात्रा को अश्लील मैसेज भेजने के आरोपी शासकीय उमावि रेगवां के शिक्षक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। कोर्ट में पेश करने पर इसे जेल भेज दिया गया। कोर्ट में पेश करने पर शिक्षक के वकील ने शिक्षक की जमानत की अर्जी लगाई। इसपर गांव की 7 अन्य पीड़ित छात्राओं ने आपत्ति लेते हुए अर्जी खारिज करने की कोर्ट से मांग की। कोर्ट ने छात्राओं की बात पर गौर करते हुए जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर आरोपी शिक्षक को जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए। इस मामले में ग्रामीणों ने शिक्षक को पद से हटाने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। 16 नवंबर को बलकवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रेगवां निवासी शिक्षक कृष्णकांत पटेल ने घर के सामने रहने वाली कक्षा 12वीं की 19 वर्षीय छात्रा को अश्लील मैसेज भेजे। छात्रा के मैसेज देखने के बाद शिक्षक ने इन्हें हटा भी दिए। छात्रा का अारोप है कि स्कूल में भी शिक्षक ने बुरी नीयत से हाथ पकड़ा था। परिजनों को घटना बताने व शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया था। टीआई वरुण तिवारी ने बताया दो दिन लगातार खाेजबीन के बाद मुखबीर की सूचना पर गुरुवार सुबह आरोपी को धामनोद निवासी रिश्तेदार के घर से पकड़ा गया। ग्रामीण बोले- आए दिन मिलती है शिकायत, पद से हटाओ : ग्रामीणों ने गुरुवार को एसडीएम व खलटांका चौकी प्रभारी को ज्ञापन सौंप शिक्षक को पद से हटाने की मांग की। उनका कहना है यह शिक्षक शिक्षा देने के बजाय बच्चियों से अश्लील हरकतें करता है। घर पर कोचिंग पढ़ाने के दौरान भी बहला-फुसलाकर अश्लील हरकतें करता है। कई बच्चियां इसकी शिकायत परिवार को कर चुकी है। ^शिक्षक को कारण बताओ सूचना पत्र जारी कर चुके हैं। जेल जाने की सूचना नहीं है। सिविल सेवा के नियमाें के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। केके डोंगरे, डीईओ इधर... नाबालिग लापता, केस दर्ज खरगोन | औरंगपुरा क्षेत्र की नाबालिग लापता हो गई है। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि बुधवार को शाम 6 बजे से 16 वर्षीय बेटी घर से निकली तो वापस नहीं आई। गुरुवार को केस दर्ज कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें