डेंगू का डंक:निजी अस्पतालों में 82 पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट मिलने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 25 ही माना

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल की मशीन से सैंपल जांच रिपोर्ट ही सही मान रहे हैं अफसर इसलिए..
  • खसखसवाड़ी में डेंगू के 3 नए मरीज मिले, 150 की बजाय 70 घरों में ढूंढा लार्वा, 45 दिन बाद बाहर निकले स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

कोरोना महामारी के बीच डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। गांव के बाद अब शहर में भी डेंगू ने दस्तक दी है। शाम होते ही एडीज मच्छरों का दल घरों में दस्तक दे रहे हैं। खसखसवाड़ी क्षेत्र में डेंगू के 3 मरीज मिले हैं। उसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम मंगलवार को सर्वे किया। 20 से ज्यादा मकानों में लार्वा मिला है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रसगांव, रायबिड़पुरा, कसरावद, महेश्वर व बड़वाह में मरीज मिलाकर जिलेभर के निजी अस्पतालों में 200 से ज्यादा मामले आ चुके हैं। प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के सैंपल की सरकारी अस्पताल में एलाइजा जांच के बाद पुष्टि हो रही है। कई अस्पताल सैंपल नहीं भेज रहे हैं। अभी तक 82 सेंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें 25 की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट मिलने पर पुष्टि की जा रही है। 45 दिनों से मरीज मिल रहे हैं। गांव से लेकर शहर तक स्थानीय निकाय सुस्त है। जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग यह मानने को तैयार नहीं। नगरपालिका का स्वास्थ्य विभाग 2 बार शहरी क्षेत्र में फॉगिंग का दावा कर रहा है। अफसरों का कहना है वे घरों में जाकर लार्वा की पहचान नहीं करते हैं और न ही नष्ट करते हैं। मरीज बढ़ने पर सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डावर ने निजी लैब के पॉजिटिव केस को डेंगू मानने से इंकार कर दिया था। अब आदेश जारी कर निजी लैब के पॉजिटिव केस के सैंपल जिला अस्पताल भेजने को कहा। इसके बाद पॉजिटिव 82 सेंपल में से 25 मरीज पॉजिटिव निकले हैं।

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट... मांगरूल रोड की कॉलोनी में 2 मरीज, खसखसवाड़ी में गंदगी

  • खसखसवाड़ी में मटन दुकानें लगती है। यहां ज्यादा गंदगी है। इसके अलावा पेयजल की लाइन भी कई जगह क्षतिग्रस्त है। नालियों में गंदगी पसरी है। इससे लोग बीमार हो रहे हैं। यहां पेयजल कम आने से लोग ज्यादा दिनों तक पानी का संग्रहण रख रहे हैं। इससे आसानी से लार्वा पनप रहा है। लोगों ने कहा कि यहां सफाई के साथ ही पानी की समस्या का निराकरण किया जाए।
  • काला देवल मार्ग, टवड़ी मोहल्ला, कुंदा नगर, गांधी नगर, संजय नगर, इंदिरा नगर, इस्लामपुरा, आनंद नगर, ज्योति नगर, छोटी मोहन टॉकिज क्षेत्र आदि जगह नालों में गंदगी पसरी है। साथ ही गंदगी के ढेर हैं। यहां मच्छर पनप रहे हैं। मांगरूल रोड स्थित साकेत नगर में 18 वर्षीय युवक डेंगू पॉजिटिव आया व छोटे भाई में भी लक्षण दिखने पर भर्ती किया। कॉलोनी की 40 वर्षीय महिला भी डेंगू पॉजिटिव है।

डेढ़ माह बाद खुली नींद, सफाई व लार्वा ढूंढा

नपा : बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए नगर पालिका ने मंगलवार से कुंदा नदी में सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है। सीएमओ प्रियंका पटेल ने बताया कि कोरोना व डेंगू जैसी बीमारियों को देखते हुए सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है। नदी को साफ व स्वच्छ रखना है। नदी में फैली गंदगी को हटाया। इसके अलावा शहर में अन्य कॉलोनियों में भी सफाई की जाएगी।
स्वास्थ्य विभाग : डेंगू के मरीज मिलने पर स्वास्थ्यकर्मी खसखसवाड़ी के 70 घरों में लार्वा ढूंढने पहुंचे। 20 घरों में लार्वा मिला। एंटी लार्वा गतिविधि, जागरूकता, पानी में लार्वा मिलने पर टेमीफॉस दवा डाली जा रही है। अभियान में एएनएम, आशा व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता लगे हुए हैं।

जिलेभर सर्वे कर रही हैं टीमें
^ लार्वा सर्वे किया जा रहा है। खसखसवाड़ी में कई मकानों में लार्वा मिला है। इसके अलावा शहर सहित जिलेभर में टीमें सर्व कर रही है। अब तक 25 मरीज मिले हैं।
-डॉ. सुनील वर्मा, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी

कार्रवाई का पालन न करने से बढ़े मरीज

जागरूकता : बीमारी के बारे में आमजन को लगातार जागरूक करना।
हकीकत : जिम्मेदार विभागों ने डेंगू को लेकर अब तक कोई अभियान नहीं चलाया। एसडीएम पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। उन्होंने शहर की बजाय इंदौर में ही इलाज कराना उचित समझा।
अभियान : टंकी, कूलर, टायर व गमलों में जमा पानी बाहर निकलवाना।
हकीकत : खासकर शहरी क्षेत्र में घरों का सर्वे ही नहीं किया गया। टंकी, गमले व टायर निकलवाने का तो सवाल ही नहीं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग खुद ब खुद ठीक होने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठा है।

गाइडलाइन : डेंगू का पॉजिटिव केस पाए जाने पर सिर्फ मरीज के घर में बल्कि आसपास के 50 घरों में सर्वे करके लार्वा को नष्ट किया जाना चाहिए।
हकीकत : शहरी क्षेत्र में ही 20 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। इस लिहाज से 1000 घरों में सर्वे कराना था। लेकिन 100 घरों तक भी स्वास्थ्य टीम नहीं पहुंच पाई है।

एडीज की 15 दिन होती है उम्र
एडीज मच्छर का अंडा 1 से 3 दिन में लार्वा में बदल जाता है। लार्वा को प्यूपा में बदलने में करीब 4 दिन लगते हैं। इसके बाद 2 दिन में वयस्क मच्छर तैयार होकर डेंगू फैलाता है। जब मच्छर इंसान को काटता है तो उसके 3 दिन में ये फिर अंडे देता है। पूरे जीवनकाल में 1 एडीज मच्छर 3 बार अंडे दे सकती है। हर बार ये मच्छर 100 से ज्यादा अंडे देती है। ये अंडे किसी भी सूखी जगह पर 9 महीने से निष्क्रिय रहते हैं। जैसे ही पानी या खाने के संपर्क में आते हैं तो लार्वा में बदल जाते हैं।

