ट्रेंक्यूलाइज करने की योजना:रात को हाॅल में घूमते हुए सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ तेंदुआ, पिंजरे रहे खाली

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिल के पीछे छेद से तेंदुए के निकलने की अफसर जता रहे संभावना

शहर की अवंति सूत मिल में एक दिन पहले घुसे तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए वन विभाग के अमले ने गेट पर दो पिंजरे लगाए थे लेकिन सुबह तक तेंदुआ पिंजरे में नहीं आया। जब मिल के हाल में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले तो उसमें तेंदुआ देर रात को घूमते हुए नजर आया। इंदौर से आए विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने सुबह ट्रेंक्यूलाइज करने की योजना बनाई तो वह सीलिंग पर नहीं मिला। जिसके बाद दिनभर विभाग के कर्मचारी तेंदुए की खोजबीन करने में लगे रहे। आखिरकार मिल के पीछे मिले एक छेद से उसके निकलने की आशंका जताई जा रही है लेकिन मजदूरों में अभी भी मिल में ही तेंदुए के होने की आशंका के कारण डर बना हुआ है।

आशंका : पगमार्क व बाल मिलने पर अफसर लगा रहे निकलने का कयास
वन विभाग बड़वाह रेंज के एसडीओ एमएस मौर्य ने बताया तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरा लगाया था लेकिन वह उसमें नहीं आया है। जिसके बाद सीसीटीवी में वह हाॅल में घूमता नजर आया। उसे ट्रेंक्यूलाइज करने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन वह हाल में मिला न सीलिंग पर मिला। छानबीन करने पर मिल के पीछे की ओर एक छेद दिखाई दिया। जहां पर कर्मचारियों को तेंदुए के पगमार्क मिले हैं। उस छेद से बाहर निकलने के दौरान किनारे पर उसकी गर्दन के बाद चिपके मिले हैं। जिसके आधार पर कहा जा सकता है वह बाहर निकल गया है। इसके बाद भी सीलिंग व अन्य स्थान पर छानबीन की है।

लापरवाही : दल को कल ही करना था ट्रेंक्यूलाइज, मैदान में नहीं मिला सुराग
लोगों का कहना था कि अगर इंदौर से आए दल ने गुरुवार दोपहर को ही तेंदुए को ट्रेंक्यूलाइज कर लिया होता तो शायद उसे पकड़ा जा सकता था क्योंकि उसकी लोकेशन सभी को पता थी लेकिन वन विभाग की लापरवाही व सुस्त कार्रवाई के कारण तेंदुआ वहां से निकल गया। जिससे अन्य स्थान पर लोगों को खतरा बना हुआ है। दल के सदस्यों ने मिल के पीछे खाली पड़ी भूमि व रेलवे पटरी के आस पास भी तेंदुए के पगमार्क खोजने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वहां उन्हें कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। उनका कहना है कि जमीन ठोस होने से पगमार्क नहीं मिले हैं जबकि दल के सदस्य करीब 1 घंटे तक खोजबीन करते रहे।

नुकसान : मिल बंद रहने से 3 लाख की हानि, 20 से अधिक टूटी मिली सीलिंग प्लेट
मिल प्रबंधन के मैनेजर धर्मेंद्र मित्तल ने बताया तेंदुए के कारण दो दिन मिल का काम बंद रहा। इससे करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए रोज का नुकसान हुआ है। साथ ही जो आर्डर मिला था। उसकी डिलेवरी भी लेट होगी। सीलिंग पर बैठे तेंदुए के चलने के कारण करीब 20 से अधिक प्लेट टूट गई है। जिसकी मरम्मत का खर्च अलग लगेगा। वन विभाग की अनुमति के बाद शाम 4 बजे मशीन को चालू कर दिया है। ताकि शनिवार से काम शुरू हो सके।

